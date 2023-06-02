Tinubu appoint Gbajabiamila as chief of staff

Wia dis foto come from, @Femi Gbajabiamila Wetin we call dis foto, President Bola Ahmed appoint Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff

29 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu don appoint di Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as di Chief of Staff.

Di announcement of di appointment dey come days afta tori bin spread say Gbajabiamila don become di Chief of Staff to di president.

Gbajabiamila na di current speaker of di 10th House of Representatives - di green chamber wey dey expected to come to di end of dia tenure on 11 June.

E na close padi of di president from way back - many see am as one of im protege.

Di president also announce di appointments of Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, one former Deputy Govnor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff and former Govnor of Benue State wey also be di immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume as Secretary to di Government of di Federation (SGF).

Di Nigeria leader announce di appointments during one meeting wit di govnors of di All Progressives Congress according to one statement wey di Director for Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye release on Friday.