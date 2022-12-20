Islamic police burst 'gay wedding' for Kano, arrest pipo

Di Islamic police force for northern Nigeria main city don arrest 19 Muslims, ontop accuse say dem dey attend wedding of one same-sex couple.

Di force raid di marriage ceremony for Kano afta one tip-off, im tok-tok pesin Lawal Ibrahim Fagge tok.

Di couple, wey neva take dia vows, manage to run comot from di venue and police bin dey search for dem, e add.

Kano get majority Muslim population, wia one Islamic legal system operate alongside secular law.

Homosexual acts dey illegal unda both legal systems for di kontri, wia most of those wey dey live for north na Muslim and pipo for south na majorly Christian.

Kano Islamic police force wey many pipo sabi as Hisbah dey enforce one strict moral code.

Oga Fagge tell BBC say di police force no dey plan to punish di 15 male and four female wedding guests wey dem arrest during di raid on Sunday.

Instead, di group - wey includ gay pipo and cross-dressers - dey undergo "counselling", and dem don ask dia parents or guardians to come forward.

"We go explore di avenue of change before we charge dem for court. First we counsel dem, and involve di parents and we hope dem go change dia lifestyle," di Hisbah tok-tok pein tok am.

Kano Islamic court neva convict anybody before say e be gay.

Oga Fagge say dem don release 18 pipo wey attend one similar wedding ceremony last year afta dem sign one document wey give dem one "undertaking say dem go change dia lifestyle".