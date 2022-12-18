Putin meet im generals as Russian missiles dey hit Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin don meet wit im military chiefs on the same day im forces launch another wave of missiles at Ukraine infrastructure.

Oga Putin bin spend most of Friday for di headquarters of di "special military operation" discussing ideas for wetin Russia next move should be.

E dey comes as some Ukrainian military officials bin claim say Russia dey plan an offensive, perhaps early next year.

Russian attacks on Ukraine power grid don plung millions into darkness.

Footage from Friday meeting show say Oga Putin flanked by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Armed Forces Chief Valeriy Gerasimov.

"We go listen to di commanders in each operational direction, and I go like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions," di Kremlin leader dey seen telling military officials on state TV.

Gen Gerasimov presence end rumours wey dey circulate online say dem den dismiss am from im position. Di 67-year-old don be di target of intensive criticism from hawkish commentators, wey don chop accuse of being too cautious.

Air Force general Sergei Surovikin – wey dem appoint as Russia commander for Ukraine in October - also dey present for di meeting, photos released by state media show.

Ukrainian forces don make series of major advances for recent months, including retaking Kherson - di only major city wey Russia forces don capture so far.

And di collapse of Moscow forces for eastern Ukraine earlier dis year bin see military bosses come in for sustained criticism from pro-Kremlin media figures.

Reports bin dey say dem don dismiss Armed Forces Chief Valeriy Gerasimov (R)

Di meeting bin follow claims by di commander of Ukraine military, Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi, say Moscow fit seek to launch one new offensive in early 2023.

E bin warn say Russia dey prepare around 200,000 troops for di attack.

"I no doubt say dem go have another go for Kyiv," e bin add.

"I sabi how many combat units I get right now, how many combat units I get to create by di end of di year - and, most importantly, not to touch dem in any way now. No matter how hard e be."

E bin add say di attack fit originate "for di direction of Kyiv" and fit dey launched from Belarus.

In February, Russian troops bin advance towards di Ukrainian capital Kyiv after crossing di border from Belarus.

While di kontri leader Alexander Lukashenko don repeatedly deny say im forces go join for di invasion, thousands of Russian troops dey currently for di kontri taking part in wetin Moscow defence ministry called "intensive combat training".

Oga Putin go visit im Belarusian counterpart for Minsk on Monday.

But analysts don question Russia ability to launch one new offensive on di Ukrainian capital, and White House toktok pesin John Kirby tok say US intelligence officials "no dey see any indication say imminent move dey on Kyiv".

Senior US defence officials bin tell Reuters news agency say Russia bin dey forced to use decades-old ammunition wit high failure rates as e burn through im supplies.

Dem add say "di rate of fire wey Russia don dey use im artillery and rocket ammunition" fit see dem run out of reliable munitions by early 2023.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday tok say power don dey restored to nearly six million pipo after di latest wave of Russian strikes to hit di kontri energy grid.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko say di city metro system don dey restarted and di water supply don dey restored.

E also post photos on Telegram of one large Christmas tree wey don dey adapted to meet di constraints of wartime winter. Di tree go dey lit wit energy-saving bulbs run off a generator, e tok.

Power also don dey restored forn di kontri second city of Kharkiv, authorities bin tok, after dem bin dey without electricity for hours following Friday wave of strikes wey target energy stations across di kontri.

Russia don launch more dan 1,000 missiles and Iranian-made attack drones since di wave of strikes on power infrastructure begin on 10 October.

International leaders – wey include French President Emmanuel Macron – don tok say di strikes amount to war crime.