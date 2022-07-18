WHO confirm two cases of Marburg virus for Ghana- what de virus be plus how person fit catch am

42 minutes wey don pass

World Health Organization (WHO) confirm two cases of Marburg virus for Ghana.

Dis be after Ghana health officials send samples to Institut Pastuer for Dakar, Senegal for further testing.

De samples test positive for de highly infectious Marburg virus which enter Ghana for de first time.

De two cases, both males aged 26 years den 51 years report to de same hospital at different times for Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Despite say both report to de hospital, Marburg virus wey get fatality rate of between 24% to 88% kill both patients.

WHO Country Representative, Dr Francis Kasolo talk say “de two patients from de southern Ashanti region, both die but be unrelated show symptoms like diarrhoea, fever, nausea den vomiting.”

WHO say over 90 contacts dey under under surveillance to check if dem go show any symptoms of de virus.

De contacts dey include health workers den community members.

Dis be de second time West Africa dey record Marurg virus, Guinea record one case in 2021.

Previous outbreaks of de virus in Africa happen for Angola, DR Congo, Kenya, South Africa den Uganda.

WHO place West African countries on high alert

WHO say dem reach out t neighbouring countries to dey on high alert as dem dey at risk.

Countries wey dey share order plus Ghana like Togo, Cote D'Ivoire, Burkina Faso dey at risk of infection.

Meanwhile, other West African neighbours like Nigeria who get trade activities with Ghana also dey exposed to de virus.

What be Marburg virus?

Marburg Virus Disease be rare but severe haemorrhagic fever which dey affects both humans and non-human primates.

De disease dey cause bleeding (haemorrhage), fever, and other symptoms similar to Ebola but Marburg virus is not the same as Ebola.

De virus dey spread from infected persons or animal through direct contact with body fluids, blood den other discharges from de affected person or animal.

Experts say de incubation period for de disease be between two (2) to twenty-one (21) days.

Despite de nature of de virus, no vaccine dey to stop am from spreading.

Wetin be de symptoms?

Ghana Health Service say usually possible cases may dey look de following:

Fever

Bloody diarrhoea

Bleeding from gums

Bleeding into de skin

Bleeding into eyes

Bloody urine.

In 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) directed dia regional offices to be on high alert for de Marburg virus after outbreak of de disease hit West African neighbor, Guinea.

Health Officials advise de public to look out for any symptoms of de virus den report de cases to de nearest health facility.

Cure dey for Marburg virus?

Marburg virus no get any vaccine or antiviral treatments, what dey exist so far be supportive care to manage cases.

What supportive care dey mean be say, doctors go address health challenges wey patients go display as a result of de virus to improve survival.