Key tins Sanusi and Tinubu tok for Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit

Wia dis foto come from, Others

24 minutes wey don pass

Former Central Bank govnor of Nigeria, don question di amount of fuel di kontri dey use daily.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, say di sixty six million litres of fuel wey NNPC claim say Nigeria dey use daily dey unbelievable.

Na during di seventh edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit e tok dis one.

Ogbonge politicians and dignitaries attend di event wey happun for Kaduna north west Nigeria.

D﻿i event dey always hold during di political year of transition for di state and for di current administration to discuss economic development and investment opportunities wey dey di state.

All Progressives Congress Party presidential candidate Bola Tinubu show face for di event.

Dis na some of key tins wey Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Bola Tinubu tok.

'Why I go increase appointment of special assistants to 100,000' 14th October 2022

Wetin Sanusi tok?

Di former govnor of Nigeria central bank disagree wit goment on di kontri daily fuel consumption.

“In 2019 officially, we bin dey import 40 million litres per day. In 2022, officially, we dey import 66 million per day. In three years, we increase our petrol consumption by 50%. Please tell me, na our population? Or di number of cars? Just ask yourself if e makes sense say in three years you increase your consumption of petrol by 50%,”.

E advise goment to disband NNPC.

On 2023 election e say: “Any politician wey tell you say e go dey easy abeg no vote for am”.

E add say na either di politician dey lie or im no know wetin im go get.

Wetin Tinubu tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

Di All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, make some big promises wen im become Nigeria president.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Nigeria economy: say e go build vibrant economy wey go achieve double-digit growth.

On Judiciary: E say im administration go ensure say di judiciary get financial and administrative autonomy,”

On Security: E say im administration go use superior aerial technology to fight criminal and terrorist activities.