How cows enta goment buildings in protest for India

Wia dis foto come from, PARESH PADHIYAR Wetin we call dis foto, Cows don take ova goment buildings and roads for Gujarat

Charitable trusts, wey dey run cattle houses for western Indian state of Gujarat, don free thousands of cows sake of say dem dey protest against lack of aid (support) wey goment promise dem.

Videos of cows wey dey waka inside goment buildings don go viral.

Protesters don threatened to boycott di upcoming state election if goment fail to release moni for dem.

Gujarat dey among many States for Indian wey dey suffer from a lumpy skin disease outbreak, wey don lead to di death of plenti cattle.

Di state don report di death of more dan 5,800 cattle while nearly 170,000 don dey affected by di disease.

For majority of Hindu community for India, Cows na sacred animals and e dey illegal to slaughter dem for 18 states, including Gujarat.

For 2017, Gujarat tighten dia cow protection laws as dem bring notice wey tok say slaughtering a cow fit dey punished wit life sentence.

Di consequence now be say large number of cattle just dey waka upandan for streets.

Di cows don dey cause traffic mess, and some dey land for pipo houses.

Gujarat goment for dia budget dis year bin allocate 5 billion rupees ($61m; £57m) to maintain shelters wia cows and oda old animals for di state dey stay.

Shelter managers, say dem neva receive any moni under di scheme and dem dey feel "cheated" by di goment.

Dem add say despite several representations to di goment, dem neva give dem any solutions.

Wia dis foto come from, PRADESH PADHIYAR Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters say dem neva receive any aid wey goment promise to give cattle shelters

Di Indian Express report say nearly 1,750 cowsheds wey charitable trusts dey run, wey dey house more dan 450,000 cattle, bin join di protest.

"BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand dey provide support.

Even Congress-ruled Rajasthan dey offer 50 rupees for one cow. So wetin make Gujarat failed to support cows?"

One newspaper bin quote Vipul Mali, general secretary of di Gujarat Gau Seva Sangh - wey dey run cow shelters for sick cattle - wia e tok.

Reports for di past few days say, cattle don take ova roads, local courts and goment buildings for many parts of Gujarat.

For one goment office, protesters show face wit cow piss and shit.

Police say dem don detain 70 protesters for di districts of Banaskantha, Patan and Kutch.

Di Gujarat animal husbandry minister admit say di aid dey delayed due to "administrative tangles" and promise to find a "positive solution" in one day or two.