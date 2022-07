Kuje prison attack dey under control - Official

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

26 minutes wey don pass

Kuje prison suffer gunmen attack inside Nigerian capital Abuja on Tuesday night.

Witnesses say dem hear laud explosions and gunfire around di prison.

One official of di Nigerian interior ministry say security forces don now ‘’take control of di situation’’ without giving details.

But some reports suggest a number of inmates fit don escaped from di facility.

E no dey clear who cari out di attack.

Nigeria dey struggle to fight worsening insecurity with kidnapping gangs, Boko Haram extremists and IS-affiliated militants unleashing deadly violence.

Armed groups don cari out plenti jailbreaks across Nigeria freeing more than five thousand inmates since 2020. Kuje prison attack happun just hours afta gunmen open fire on a convoy of president Muhammadu Buhari security guards for im home-state of Katsina.

Im protocol officials and media team bin dey for di advance team wey dey di attacked convoy.

Presidential security say dem also don overpower di attackers, according to statement from di president office.

Kuje prison dem establish am in 1989, e get a minimum and maximum holding cells wia inmates dey incarcerated.