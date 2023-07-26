Where be di 2023 most liveable cities for di World?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

26 July 2023

Afta di pandemic, di quality of life don dey rise for many cities all ova di world.

Infact di Economist Intelligence Unit early Global Liveabilty Index say di overall liveability na di highest e don be in 15 years.

Dis Global Liveabilty Index dey rate 173 cities based on factors like stability, healthcare, culture and environment as well as education and infrastructure

Di rise na mainly becos of di healthcare and educational gains across Asia, di Middle East and Africa.

But stability don drop sake of civil kasala sake of rising cost of living worldwide and di war for cities like Kiev.

Di end of pandemic restrictions for world don also improve culture and environment sake of say events don come back in full force.

While index go just tell you di data of why somewia dey liveable, na di pipo wey dey stay for dia evriday fit gist una proper wetin e be like to live dia.

We follow residents of few of di top 10 ranked cities to find wetin about di area dey totori dem.

Vienna, Austria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Vienna get di highest marks for stability, healthcare, education and infrastructure

Di Austrian capital na who own di number one position except for 2021 wen pandemic lockdown affect dia museum and restaurants dem.

Dem get perfect scores for stability, healthcare, education and infrastructure but residents say e beta pass all those ones.

Manuela Filippou say "you get full life circle for one place."

Manuela na di manager of one two star Michellin-star restaurant nad di natural wine bar wey she dey run wit her chef husband.

She say e get preserved history, reliable public transportation system, affordable childcare and easy reach to cafes, theaters and winery sef inside di city, Vienna be like forever staycation.

Filippou add say, "sometimes wen we don work too much and we neva travel for sometimes, e no dey too send am like dat cause we fit quench di hunger for all di above inside di city."

Richard Voss wey be di sales and marketing manager for horel Das Tigra say na di rich cultural history and activities dey ginger liveabilty.

E say, "Vienna get plenti historical buildings wey include di Schönbrunn Palace, di Hofburg and Vienna City Hall, e also dey known for im music traditon as popular musicians like Mozart and Beethoven don stay and work here".

E also recommend make you try Vienna food history wit food like wiener schnitzel.

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne bin drop from to 10 during di coronavirus pandemic wey stress di Australian heathcare system and cause long lockdowns.

Melbourne score di kontri highest for culture and environment score wey residents dey carry brag.

Jane Morrell hala say, "Melbourne get ogbonge food, cultural arts, events and attractions plus dey host sports like di Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and Australian Open."

Morrell na disability advocate, founder and CEO for Carer Solutions and she say e dey easy to waka for di city wit easy jump on and off trans for CBD and di suburbs. E also no too far to drive go world famous beaches and wine kontri.

Food blogger Kimmie Conner wey come from California say, "Melbourne na city of culture to discover am you gatz dig. To discover di pulse of Melbourne you fo need miss road enta one tiny cofee shop wey go give you di best coffee wey you don drink fo dis life. You go try tasting menus for specialty restaurants around di city and discover cocktails bars wey dey hide."

Conner wey dey write for Adventures&Sunsets and now choose to stay for di city pass any oda.

Vancouver, Canada

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo like Vancouver sake of say e dey near beaches and mountains and forests

Vancouver beat two oda cities for Canadians for di top 10 dis year sake of dia high culture and environment scores wey residents dey tok as why dem love di city.

Tony Ho wey be small business owner tok say, "Vancouver provide easy access to di forest, sea and sky. Our transport system fit let waka from di English Bay to di top of di city for Grouse mountain on di same weda na by bus, bike, train and boat".

Di food for di city dey also totori am plus di diversity food wia you fit find from Ethiopian injera to Tibentan momos. "Di level of food cultures and di pipo wey dey share am dey always grow."

As parent, Ho also like di plenti parks and beaches wey dey less dan 20 minutes from city centre.

E say "Na wetin I want my pikin to fit go for di rest of im life".

Business owners form oda kontris dey waka go for dia supportive immigration policies.

Joe Tolzmann say, "as busiinessman and immigrant from Croatia, I bin dey find city wey dey support business growth but also dey lively and accepting."

Tolzmann wey be di CEO of di mobile platform RocketPlan say, "to start business, wetin Vancouver dey do well na pipo. Pipo dey and services dey for evri step of your business waka. Di business community for dia dey very supportive and inclusive."

Afta business, di view nice gan. Tolzmann add say, "wen I need break, ocean dey one side and if you cross road na mountain dey your front."

Osaka, Japan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo for di yard say Osaka cheap and safe pass similar bigger cities

E dey number 10 for di Index and na di only Asian kontri wey enta top ten. Osaka get 100 for stability, healthcare and education.

As cost of living don dey choke pipo neck worldwide, di fact say Osaka dey affordable na anoda plus for pipo dia.

Shirley Zhang wey enta di city from Vancouver say, "rent for Osaka no cost like oda cities for Japan and all ova di world.

"My rent of about C$700 [£410] per month dey cover water, internet and maintenance. Even though di place small, e dey new and clean. If you wan rent my kind house for Vacouver, e no go cost less than C$1200 [£705]."

Cheap restaurant rates na anoda bonus for locals. James Hills say, "unlike wia I come from for UK wia to chop outside go injure your pocket, Osaka get quality restaurant foods for shockingly pocket friendly prices. You fit afford to dey chop for restaurant evri day."

Di city be like say e safe pass oda cities wey big like am.

Zhang say, "I feel safe to waka go house by myself even for middle of night". She say she no dey fear say dem go tiff her bag even if she no keep am for beta place.

Residents too dey gbadun di reliable transportation system.

Jonathan Lucas wey be marketing specialist for di Osaka tourism bureau say "di city and surrounding area get wide train network. E dey quick and easy to comot di city for a day and see oda obonge places like Kyoto, Nara and Kobe."

Auckland, New Zealand

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Auckland get di highest score for culture and environment

Auckland dey for number 10 wit Osaka - wit dia perfect education score and high culture and environment score wey high pass all di cities for di list.

Magret Lawrence wey dey blog for My Moments and Memories say "beta hidden beach dey just 20 minutes car drive way from pipo wey dey stay Auckland. We get beautiful aquatic playground for our domot and di city get natice bush wia you fit enta and e go be like say you no dey city at all".

As di biggest city for New Zealand, residents dey also enjoy World Class events like di 2023 FIFA WOmen's World Cup.

Greg Marett wey dey from di travel company AAT Kings say "we dey get all di beta beta concerts, shows and sporting events for our domot. Next week I dey go di Auckland Museum to see Egypt In The Time of Pharaohs."

E advise first timers make dem go di Auckland Maritime Museum to go learn about di city sea histor.

New Zealand na young culturally diverse kontri whicch mean sat e det embarace foods from around di worlld so you go see many type food for restaurants and supermarkets.