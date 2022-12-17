Croatia vs Morocco: Live update of World Cup 2022 third-place match

Dis na di third place play-off between Croatia and Morocco.

Di Group F top-two nations Croatia and Morocco go battle am out to determine third and fourth place of di 2022 Qatar World cup on Saturday.

Both sides must get ova dia respective emotional lows of missing out on di final in order to win something tangible, wey in any case go be bronze medal and a reported extra $2m in prize money for di winner.

Di route for Croatia to get to di final four dey impressive, but e no dey without im bumps for di road.

Di goalless draw against none other than Morocco to open di tournament and stalemates na generally di theme of dia World Cup, as dem two gaz enta penalty shootouts for dia knockout successes.

However as di European sides dey claim third place for every World Cup afta 1978, Croatia fit quietly dey confident say dem go win.

Meanwhile no mata wetin happun now, Morocco don make history for dis tournament to become di first African nation to finish within di top-four for a World Cup.

Di threat of Croatia fit no worry Walid Regragui team afta dem record a penalty win ova Spain wey come before dia hard-fought 1-0 victory ova Portugal for di quarter-final.

Match don start!

2 mins: Luka Modric (Croatia) slide one pass forward, but one of di defenders cut am out. Na throw-in for Croatia.

3 mins: Lovro Majer (Croatia) swing in one cross from di corner, but Bono read am well and gada di ball.

7 mins: Goal!

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) beat di goalkeeper to score.

Meet di Squad

Croatia squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic.

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic.

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja.

Morocco squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Anas Zniti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Ganza Ek Niyssaiyu, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari, Badr Benoun, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Jawad El Yamiq, Samy Mmaee

Midfielders: Younes Belhanda, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Ilias Chair, Selim Amallah, Yahya Jabrane, Amine Harit