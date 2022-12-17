Spectator injure player, referee for pitch invasion wey make dem abandon game

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

30 minutes wey don pass

Dem abandon one A-League Melbourne afta one spectator injure player and di referee during obe pitch invasion.

Fans run to di pitch for di 22nd minute of di match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.

Referee Alex King bin dey try to shield City goalkeeper Tom Glover wen both of dem suffer cuts to dia faces afta pesin hit dem wit metal bucket.

Dem don give Glover plenti stitches before dem cari am go hospital for scans.

One City statement say Glover, 24, bin go for "further follow up checks" afta di club doctor access am.

One TV cameraman also injure by a flare.

For one statement, Victory tok say di club dey "devastated" and "also condemn" di "appalling behaviour" of fans for Saturday game for AAMI Park, wey di two clubs share.

"Di action wey occur, wey see spectators enta di pitch and injure one Melbourne City FC player, one official and a Network 10 cameraman, no dey acceptable under any circumstance and get no place in football," e continue.

Supporters bin dey protest before and during di game, wey make dem initially suspend then later abandon di game on player safety grounds.

Wetin cause di protest?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Australian Professional Leagues (APL) announce last week say e don sell di A-League Grand Final rights to Sydney for di next three years, and sake of dat dem plan protest for several A-League games dis weekend.

Fans of both Victory and City plan a walk-out on di 20-minute mark but di protest escalate afta suporters begin throw flares on to di pitch.

City bin dey lead 1-0 wen Glover appear to throw one flare back towards di crowd, according to Melbourne newspaper The Age.

Victoria Police say about 150-200 Victory fans later run enta di pitch, and dem hit Glover and referee King wit bucket wey dem use dispose flares, cover both of dem wit powder and smoke.

Diem quickly comot di players, including former Portugal and Manchester United winger Nani, from di field and Football Australia say dem call off di game "to protect di integrity of di match".

One Football Australia statement say dem go hand down "strong sanctions" afta di "shocking scenes".

"Dat kain behaviour no get place for Australian football, wit a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately," e add.