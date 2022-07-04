Ecowas lift economic punishment on Mali, Burkina Faso, warn Guinea

Leaders from West Africa Regional bloc, Ecowas, don lift economic and financial punishment aias sanctions dem put on Mali.

Na after Mali military rulers plan to hold elections and returning di kontri to civilian rule by March 2024.

ECOWAS Commission President Jean Brou tell tori pipo on Sunday say di lifting of di sanctions na wit immediate effect.

Di bloc bin put tight sanctions on Mali in January dis year following di military leaders strong-head for a timetable to return to civilian rule.

However, individual sanctions targeting members of Mali ruling military leaders go dey maintained.

Same tin apply to di transitional council until di return to democratic rule.

Ecowas - Economic Community of West African States na join bodi of kontris inside di region.

Di bloc dey normally monitor political, security and humanitarian situations for di west Africa region.

Ecowas also accept a two-year timetable for di restoration of democracy in Burkina Faso.

Economic and financial sanctions imposed on di kontri also dey lifted.

As for Guinea, Ecowas commission president Jean Claude Kassi Brou say Guinea junta don beg to propose a new timeline by end of July, or face economic sanctions.

Di three kontris dey suspended from Ecowas due to military coups.

Oda matas for dis Ecowas meeting

Ghana host di 61st Ordinary Session of di Authority of di ECOWAS Heads of State in Accra today.

Dis Session bring to an end di second-year leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo as ECOWAS Chair.

Sunday meeting of di regional bloc hold for Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

E dey dedicated to examining and taking decisions on di political, security and humanitarian situations for di west Africa region.

President Akufo-Addo take up di Chairmanship of ECOWAS on September 7, 2020 inside Niamey, Niger.

Dat na after Mahamadou Issoufou, former President of Niger, end im tenure.