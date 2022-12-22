Why Nigeria senate no pass di 2023 budget today

Nigerians bin dey expect say di National Assembly go pass di 2023 Budget into law on Friday, 22 December, but e no happun.

Di Nigeria Senate postpone di passage of di 2023 budget and di Finance Bill until Wednesday, 28 December, 2022

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan wey make di announcements during plenary say na sake of some challenges wey e get as e receive di report from di appropriations committee.

Wetin be di challenges?

Senate President Ahmed Lawan explain some of di challenges wey di 2023 budget get.

"Di reason for dis be say di appropriations bill come to di National Assembly from di Executive wit some problems and wen di committee come to reconcile di figures, di challenge become obvious and difficult to deal wit". E tok

Oga Lawan add say" di Senate Appropriations Committee na im start di process of cleaning up di 2023 budget first and dem engage di executive for di cleanup exercise.

According to him, di clean-up exercise end on Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 and di committee no fit finish di report to submit today.

"And our committees secretariat no fit finish processing di budget for us today or tomorrow, not even Saturday or Sunday sake of say dis na periods for festivities Christmas period.

Monday Tuesday na Public Holidays, consequently we fit only receive di report and consider am on Wednesday di 28th, wey be di earliest" oga Lawan explain.

E say di 9th Assembly don always do dia best to make sure say dem pass di budget before di end of di year since 2019 till date and im dey sure say to pass budget early go be one of di legacies of di 9th National Assembly.

"On di 28th of di month di Senate and di House go comeback to receive and consider di budget report from our committees". E tok

Passing of di 2023 Budget no be all o! Senator Ahmed Lawan say di committee on Finance just hold dia public hearing on Thursday morning for di Fiance Bill 2022.

"Di Finance bill na di basis wey di 2023 Appropriation Bill dey built on, we bin don arrange yesterday (Wednesday) say di Finance Committee go present dia report on di Finance Bill hearing by 2pm today. Dat one too no dey possible.

E say anoda reason na becos dem recieve two communications yesterday for supplementary budget for 2022.

Wetin dey inside di 2023 Budget

Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition na im be di name of di 2023 Budget.

Na di last budget wey President Muhamadu Buhari present to di National Assembly sake of say im tenure go end for May 2023.

President Buhari present a budget of 20.51 trillion naira wey im administration propose.

Im add say di budget include di 2.42 trillion naira wey goment-owned enterprises go spend.

Dis na how di money go komot:

· Statutory Transfers of N744.11 billion

· Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N8.27 trillion

· Personnel Costs of N4.99 trillion

· Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits of N854.8 billion

· Overheads of N1.11 trillion

· Capital Expenditure of N5.35 trillion, including the capital component of Statutory Transfers;

· Debt Service of N6.31 trillion

· Sinking Fund of N247.73 billion to retire certain maturing bonds