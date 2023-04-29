Resident doctors draw ear give FG, give dem two weeks warning

30 minutes wey don pass

Di national leadership of di Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD don sama Nigeria goment wit two-week warning to begin implement all pending agreements or else dem no go fit guarantee say everytin go go smoothly for di sector nationwide.

Dem tok inside one communiqué at di end of a three-day extraordinary National Executive Council, NEC meeting wey happun for di Federal Medical Centre for Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Di resident doctors dey ask for a 15 percent annual budgetary allocation for di health sector from di current 5.7 percent, to address di current infrastructure decay, di recruitment of clinical staff to close di gap wey di current brain for di sector cause.

Dem dey also ask for immediate increment for di Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, CONMESS salary structure to di tune of 200 percent of di current gross salary of doctors.

Dem say di revision of salary structure dem dey tok na in addition to di new allowances wey dey included in di letter wey NARD write give di Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on July 7, 2022 for di review of CONMESS.

Di NARD leadership dey also ask for immediate withdrawal of di bill by di House of Representatives member representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency II for Lagos State, Ganiyu Johnson, di bill wan make Nigerian-trained doctors and dental practitioners no get full license until dem don work for at least five years for di kontri., among oda demands.

“NEC resolve to issue di Goment a two-week ultimatum beginning today, 29th April 2023, to resolve all dis demands, following di expiration of which on di 13th May 2023, we fit no dey able to guarantee industrial harmony for di sector nationwide,” di communiqué tok.

Strike by resident doctors for Nigeria no be new tin.

For August 2021, resident doctors downtool nationwide for about two months.

Di strike affect many patients for goment hospitals.

Inside di two months of strike, goment and members of di House of Representatives try everytin to make di doctors stop di strike but e no work.

Di gbas gbos between di doctors and di goment reach National Industrial court, wia di court rule say say make di doctors return to work.