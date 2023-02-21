Ekweremadu alleged organ harvest victim beg police for help, more details from court

Wetin we call dis foto, From left: Defendants Beatrice Ekweremadu and Sonia Ekweremadu outside di Old Bailey at di start of di trial

one hour wey don pass

One Nigerian market trader wey dem allegedly traffic to London to give pesin kidney waka enta one police station and beg for help, one court hear am.

Di allegation be say di 21-year-old na victim of one failed plot for am to donate di body part to one Nigerian politician daughter.

E sleep rough for three nights before im show up for Staines police station last May, dem tell di Old Bailey.

Ike Ekweremadus deny say im break modern slavery laws.

Dem accuse di 60-year-old say e organise for di man to travel to London and pay am to provide kidney for im daughter, wey need a transplant.

Im wife Beatrice, 56, daughter Sonia, 25, and associate Obinna Obeta, 50, also deny say dem join hand to arrange or facilitate di travel of di young man to Britain wit plan to exploit am.

Di Old Bailey also hear say di proposed donor, wey dem no fit name for legal reasons, run comot afta doctors for di Royal Free Hospital decide say im no be suitable candidate.

For body-worn footage shown to jurors, di man appear like say im dey cry and dey distressed wen im waka enta di police station.

"I no sabi anywia, I no sabi wia I dey. I bin dey sleep for three days outside around, dey find pesin to help me, save my life,“ dem hear am dey tok so.

Im tell di receptionist say na one man wey im meet for Lagos bring am into di kontri, dem tell di court.

"E carry me go hospital to remove my kidneys. Di doctor say I dey too young but di man say if you no do am here, im go carry me go back Nigeria and do am dia,” e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ike Ekweremadu don be senator for Nigeria since 2003

Previously, di court bin hear say im come from one village for Nigeria and one Dr Obeta allegedly recruit am wia im dey sell phone accessories from one wheelbarrow for Lagos.

Im tell jurors say im bin think say dem dey bring am to UK to work and later find out say na for am to come donate kidney wen im visit di Royal Free Hospital.

Di young man tell jurors say im dey "shocked", feel like crying, and say "nobody tell am about kidney transplant".

Im claim say dem tell am to go ahead wit di operation in exchange for 1.2 million naira (about £2,000), dem tell jurors.

Wen e run away, di court hear say, im bin first dey waka go on foot from London, as im no sabi wia im dey go.