'We win di 2023 presidential election and we go prove am to Nigerians'

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi

18 minutes wey don pass

Presidential candidate of di Labour Party for di 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi don react to di controversial election.

Obi for press briefing e hold for Abuja six days afta di election say im get record say im win di election.

Since di kontri election bodi Inec announce di candidate of di ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu as winner of di 25 February 2023 Presidential elections, plenti tok-tok of I no go gree don full ground.

Di Labour party candidate Peter Obi win 12 states but im overall score bin put am for di third position for di race to Aso rock.

To win di presidential election for Nigeria, a candidate go need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states to be declared as di winner.

During di collation process for Abuja, di Labour Party agent and di PDP agent for di centre bin try stop di process sake of allege irregularities.

Di two parties bin hold joint press conference wia dem say dem no accept di result wey Inec dey announce.

Labour Party don already tok say dem go throw one legal challenge against di presidential election victory of Bola Tinubu of.

Peter Obi bin come third for di Saturday 25th February wit 6,101,533 votes.

Di Labour party and di main opposition PDP say di results dey rigged; dem bin call for fresh elections.

Na about 28% of eligible Nigerian voters take part for di polls.