Indian bride run afta she fire gun for her wedding

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Celebratory firings during weddings most times don lead to accidental deaths

30 minutes wey don pass

Police for di northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh dey look for one woman wey fire gun for her wedding.

One video on top social media show as di woman fire four rounds of bullets into di air as she sidon next to her husband.

Local police say dem don register case against di woman, wey dey miss since di incident.

Celebratory gunfire during weddings dey common for some northern Indian states and e dey most times cause injuries and even accidental deaths.

According to Indian law, anyone wey use firearm "for rash or negligent manner or for celebratory gunfire", wey put odas for danger, fit go prison or pay fine or both.

For 2016, one court for Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, bin order say make dem investigate every case of celebratory gun fire regardless of weda dem bin file police complaint or not.

According to tori pipo di Times of India newspaper, one relative of di bride record di video and post am on social media.

Police tell di paper say di woman don "run" because she dey fear arrest.