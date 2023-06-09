Wetin dem indict Trump for and wetin e mean?

Wia dis foto come from, Donald Trump Truth Social

Author, Anthony Zurcher

Role, North America correspondent

9 June 2023, 17:17 WAT New Informate 6 minutes wey don pass

Former US President Donald Trump dey face criminal charges for di second time in three months ova how im handle classified documents afta im leave di White House.

Dem neva release details of di charges, but e get to do wit files wey dem find for im Mar-a-Lago home for August 2022.

But Oga Trump lawyer, Jim Trusty, don confirm seven counts, including one espionage charge and several obstruction and false statement charges. Im describe dem as foolish.

We go find out more wen Oga Trump appear for one Miami court on Tuesday, but dis na wetin we know so far.

Trump go dey charged under di Espionage Act

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Trump says he 'did nothing wrong' to get indicted", Duration 0,32 00:32 Wetin we call dis Video, Trump say 'I no do anything wrong' to deserve indictment

Oga Trump go dey charged wit wilful retention of national defence information, according to im lawyer.

While espionage carry serious weight of spying and skulduggery, dat na also di charge wey dem don use before to prosecute individuals wey bin dey criminally careless wit important goment documents.

Oga Trump don tok am so many times say im bin "declassify" di documents before im carry dem go im house. But Bradley Moss, one national security lawyer, say di argument no go hold water against di Espionage Act, wey no really refer to classifications like "Top Secret".

Instead, di goment must prove say di information na a mata of national defence. Oga Moss say di goment don always succeed to do so for similar cases.

Lawyers must prove say Trump do so willingly

Di biggest challenge wey di lawyers go face na weda dem fit prove if Trump knowingly and intentionally break di law, according to David Super, one professor for Georgetown University Law Center.

E say Oga Trump defence team dey likely to argue say di former president na just a "really bad file clerk".

"Wilful retention no be di same tin as accidental, negligent, or reckless," according to di Journal of National Security Law and Policy. "Rather, a defendant only fit retain NDI wilfully if he or she know say dem get am and know say such possession dey prohibited due to di nature of di information."

Reports wey comot last week na say prosecutors don obtain audio recording of Oga Trump wia im acknowledge say im keep one document wey get details of US invasion plans for Iran but im bin no fit share am because e bin dey classified.

If dat na true, Professor Super say, dat fit be evidence to show say Oga Trump understand exactly how declassification dey work, "and dat document wey im bin dey tok about bin still dey classified".

Trump dey accused of obstructing justice

For one interview wit CNN on Thursday evening, Oga Trump lawyer say di summons wey dem don receive from federal prosecutors bin include several oda charges wey dey linked to di initial Espionage Act count.

Oga Trusty say e get "several obstruction-based type charges and den false statement charges". Im describe all of di counts as "one kind crazy stretch".

Experts say dis charges go dey built around di allegation say di former president no bin fully co-operate wit one federal warrant wey instruct am to submit all di classified material wey im hold.

Oga Trump aides bin provide di goment wit boxes wey contain 222 classified documents last year. Wen FBI bin carry out one search warrant of im Mar-a-Lago house for August, di, agents discover an additional 103 classified documents, including 18 wey bin dey marked "Top Secret".

Also, reports dey ground say prosecutors get surveillance tapes from Oga Trump Florida home, wey fit contain video evidence of documents - or boxes – wey dem move or get access to.

Someone else bin dey involved, na so di lawyers tok

On Thursday evening, Oga Trusty, one member of di extensive Trump legal team, confam say di multiple counts wey di prosecutors carry come bin include a conspiracy charge. E no provide oda details ontop di mata.

Di special counsel investigation bin include a focus on Oga Trump lawyers, some of dem bin sign off on documents wey say di former president bin don provide all di warrant for di classified material – one claim wey no bin dey accurate sake of di discoveries during di Mar-a-Lago search.

Dem fit cite di accounts of aides and lawyers for di former president as evidence against Oga Trump. Dia testimony fit include weda dem tell Oga Trump say im bin gatz return di subpoenaed documents or advise Oga Trump not to issue wetin dem fit don see as misleading statements.

E fit also raise di possibility say one of di indicted individuals, wen dem confront dem wit di prospect of fines or prison, go feel motivated to co-operate wit prosecutors, to strengthen di case against di former president.

If Trump dey convicted, Im fit go prison?

Di criminal penalties Oga Trump go face go depend on di exact nature of di charges wey dem bring against am.

For an obstruction of justice charge, e include fines and a recommended sentence of "not more dan 20 years" - but usually e dey much less. Espionage Act violations go result to fines and prison for up to 10 years.

Notin inside di federal law or di constitution go prevent Oga Trump from continuing to campaign for president if im dey indicted on federal charges.

Im campaign still dey go on nonstop afta im bin dey indicted for a different case by one New York City prosecutor for April.