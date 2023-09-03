Arsenal vs Man Utd lineups, prediction, live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

3 September 2023, 15:25 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Di Emirates stadium go come alive wen Arsenal and Manchester United face each oda for di Premier League.

Dis na dia first meeting for di Premier League dis 23/24 season.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu dey available for di match afta im suspension.

Gabriel Jesus fit play again afta im come on as substitute last weekend on im return from injury.

For Manchester United Raphael Varane dey set for "a few weeks on di sidelines" afta im get injury.

Sergio Reguillon and Altay Bayındır go dey available while fellow new signing Rasmus Hojlund fit also make im debut afta im recover from back problem.

Arsenal vs Man United lineups

Arsenal line up: Ramsdale, Gabriel, Zinchenko, White, Saliba, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Man Utd line up: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Arsenal vs manchester united head-to-head

Arsenal win four and draw one of dia last five home league games against Man Utd, including di last two.

Di Gunners fit win three home league matches back to back against di Red Devils for di first time since between 1988 and 1991.

Manchester United lose five of dia last nine top-flight meetings wit Arsenal (W2, D2).

Di home team score three goals for each of dia last four league games between di two teams.

Arsenal

Arsenal lose just two of dia last 24 Premier League home games (W18, D4).

Na only four clean sheets di Gunners don get for dia last 26 home league games.

Arsenal dey unbeaten for dia last 22 home Premier League matches against United teams (W19, D3).

Dem face Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and West Ham for dat run and dem no lose any match.

Twelve of di last 16 top-flight goals wey opponents score Arsenal for di Emirates, na for second half dem score, but three of di oda four for for di opening minute of di game dem score.

Bukayo Saka fit become di first Arsenal player to score for four Premier League appearances back to back against Manchester United.

Manchester United

Manchester United win six of dia last seven Premier League games.

United fit lose both of dia opening two away fixtures of a league campaign for di first time since di 1973-74 top-flight season, wey dem chop relegation.

Manchester United win on only one of dia last 10 top-flight visits to London (D3, L6), a 2-1 victory for Fulham last November.

Bruno Fernandes score three goals for im last five Premier League appearances for Man Utd, and na only one im scorefor di last 15.

Marcus Rashford dey directly involved for four of Manchester United five league goals against di Gunners last season.

Arsenal vs Man United prediction

BBC Sport sabi pesin Chris Sutton say di two teams don underachieve in terms of performance. While Arsenal don get seven points from nine and Manchester United get six from nine.

E say plenty pipo no like as Mikel Arteta dey change im formation too many times.

On do oda hand, Manchester United never really spark yet to di extent say dem struggle to beat Nottingham Forest wit a dubious penalty.

Prediction: Arsenal to win 2-1