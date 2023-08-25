Tins to know about Ghana football star Mohammed Kudus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, Komla Adom

Role, Senior Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

Reporting from Ghana

43 minutes wey don pass

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus don comfam say e play im last game for Ajax FC on Thursday.

Di forward afta e score hattrick for di Europa league qualifier against Ludogorets tok say “ibi my last game but we for wait den see how di coming days go go”.

Ibi di first time di Ghana star don score three goals for one game but he say dat no be im best game for di Ajax shirt.

Plenty tori dey go round about di next club for di Ajax player as pipo say di 23-year old don pay im dues give Ajax since e join from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020.

But wetin we know about di creative Ghanaian star wey shine for di 2022 world cup ?

Early life

Nima in Accra, be where dem raise Kudus afta dem born am 2 August, 2000.

Di 23- year old dey carry di dreams of young pipo wey dey aspire for greatness for di area.

Today, if you go der, you go see wall paintings of di Ajax star wey dey remind anybody e go pass der say, “na here be di home of one of di kontri’s best players”.

Togeda wit im grandmama, mama den three siblings dem begin dia life for there.

Kudus never dey forget di sacrifices im mama den grandmama don make as dem dey sell Tuo Zaafi.

Na so dem find say e get football talent - wey go come benefit im family for future.

Talent den career

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, From Nima to di kontri’s Eastern region where di club dey, Kudus develop im skills

Like any young pikin for slum communities for Ghana, Kudus don start dey play ball for street.

One of dem street games wey owner of Strong Tower FC take see am wey e carry am join im team as Kudus chop 11 years.

Right to dream FC scouts find am later wey dem sign am.

From Nima to di kontri’s Eastern region where di club dey, Kudus develop im skills.

Oman Abdul Rabi, Right to Dream skills coach tok say “Kudus get big talent as im join di club”.

E play for di team for six years before im sign give FC Nordsjaelland in 2018.

Kudus don play di kontri U17, U20 teams before im get call up for di senior national team.

Kudus di ‘Black star’

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kudus shine for di Qatar world cup as e score 2 goals den 1 assist from 3 games

Kudus play 109 matches for Ajax wey e score 29 goals for di four seasons im spend for di club.

Kudus also provide 11 assists.

Im also play 24 games for di black stars wey e score 7 goals.

One of those goals be di one e score on im black stars debut on November 14, 2019 versus South Africa for AFCON qualifier.

Kudus shine for di Qatar world cup as e score 2 goals den 1 assist from 3 games.

Na so im win footballer of di year award for Ghana football awards 2023.

Kudus next club

Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Brighton den oda clubs dey watch di Ghana player well well.

Tori for transfer news tok say di Ghana player reach agreement plus Brighton dis month but release clause wahala don scatter di move.

Anoda gist on wednesday tok say Saudi PRO league club Al Ittihad don enter di race for di midfielder.

But ibi like di player dey want join Westham for £38m five-year deal.

Di English premier league club don reach agreement plus di player pending final decision by Ajax.

Afta di Ludogorets game, journalist don ask Kudus about Westham united.

“Westham be good club, wey toks dey go on. We go see for di next days if concrete agreement go happun”, Kudus tok.

Kudus den music

As di transfer wahala dey go on, di midfielder still dey jam to im kontri Dancehall star, Stonebwoy im songs.

Kudus tok say he dey draw “inspiration from Stonebwoy im songs wey he be im fan since”.

For di Ajax dressing room, Kudus don make di dancehall artiste popular - e dey play im songs plenty times.

He tok say “I dey relate to di songs spiritually wey plenti of di songs get impact for my life”.