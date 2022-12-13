Nigerian singer, Tems and odas wey dem nominate for Golden Globe Award
Di nominations for di 80th annual Golden Globe Awards don come out.
Organizers go recognize and honour di best film and TV shows of di past year.
Di event go take place for Beverly Hills, Los Angeles United State on January 10 2023.
Nigerian star, Tems dey among di nominees for di Golden Globe award for her role in creating Rihanna song Lift Me Up from di Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
Dis nomination na di latest for Tems wey also bin get Grammy nomination last year for her performance with fellow Nigerian Wizkid for di song Essence.
But dis time around, na di song wey Tems write na im dem nominate for di Golden Globe award along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, and Rihanna.
Dem nominate dem under di category of 'Best original song - motion picture.'
Tems wey be singer-songwriter don react to di nomination and tweet say: "My God!! dis one dey too much"
She tweet afta Marvel studios congratulate Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for dia Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song.
Golden Globes 2023 nominations in full
Best motion picture - drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fablemans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best actress for motion picture - drama
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Michelle Williams - The Fablemans
Best actor for motion picture - drama
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Hugh Jackman - The Son
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best actress for motion picture - musical or comedy
- Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie - Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
- Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best actor for motion picture - musical or comedy
- Diego Calva - Babylon
- Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver - White Noise
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Best supporting actress for any motion picture
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best supporting actor for any motion picture
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt - Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Best director - motion picture
- James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best screenplay - motion picture
- Todd Field - Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley - Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Best motion picture - animated
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best motion picture - non-English language
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
- Argentina, 1985 -Argentina
- Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands
- Decision to Leave - South Korea
- RRR - India
Best original score - motion picture
- Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
Best original song - motion picture
- Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)
- Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)
- Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
- Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
- Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)
Best TV series - drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best actress in a drama series
- Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Best actor in a drama series
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best actor for TV series - musical or comedy
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best limited series or TV movie
- Black Bird
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best actress for limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts - Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Best actor for limited series or TV movie
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress for series, limited series or TV movie
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Best supporting actor for series, limited series or TV movie
- F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress for musical, comedy or drama TV series
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Hanna Einbinder - Hacks
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor for musical, comedy or drama TV series
- John Lithgow - The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
- John Turturro - Severance
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Who be Tems?
Tems na Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer.
She don release plenty singles and features wit Nigerian and international acts.
Temilade Openiyi AKA Tems na 26 year-old-dem born for July 23, 1996.
She bin study Economics for one University in South Africa.
Dis na afta she attend Dowen College for Lagos.
Raised by her mama, Tems start her own music production at di age of 20.
Tems, wey be strong listener of Aṣa, Adele, Lojay, and Zinloeesky songs, no feel like a new comer for dis music game, according to one BET report.
Born in Nigeria, di Yoruba meaning behind Tems real name Temilade Openiyi na "my own na di crown".
On August 31, 2021, di Nigerian singer become BET Amplified Artist of The Month of August 2021.