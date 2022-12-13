Nigerian singer, Tems and odas wey dem nominate for Golden Globe Award

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tems perform on di oda stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival for Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 for Glastonbury, England.

one hour wey don pass

Di nominations for di 80th annual Golden Globe Awards don come out.

Organizers go recognize and honour di best film and TV shows of di past year.

Di event go take place for Beverly Hills, Los Angeles United State on January 10 2023.

Nigerian star, Tems dey among di nominees for di Golden Globe award for her role in creating Rihanna song Lift Me Up from di Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Dis nomination na di latest for Tems wey also bin get Grammy nomination last year for her performance with fellow Nigerian Wizkid for di song Essence.

But dis time around, na di song wey Tems write na im dem nominate for di Golden Globe award along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, and Rihanna.

Dem nominate dem under di category of 'Best original song - motion picture.'

Tems wey be singer-songwriter don react to di nomination and tweet say: "My God!! dis one dey too much"

She tweet afta Marvel studios congratulate Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for dia Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song.

Golden Globes 2023 nominations in full

Best motion picture - drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fablemans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best actress for motion picture - drama

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Michelle Williams - The Fablemans

Best actor for motion picture - drama

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Best actress for motion picture - musical or comedy

Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Wia dis foto come from, HBO Wetin we call dis foto, The White Lotus: Sydney Sweeney play Olivia and Brittany O'Grady as Paula

Best actor for motion picture - musical or comedy

Diego Calva - Babylon

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver - White Noise

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Best supporting actress for any motion picture

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best supporting actor for any motion picture

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Best director - motion picture

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best screenplay - motion picture

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Best motion picture - animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sandra Oh voice one character for Pixar animation Turning Red

Best motion picture - non-English language

All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany

Argentina, 1985 -Argentina

Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands

Decision to Leave - South Korea

RRR - India

Best original score - motion picture

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

John Williams - The Fabelmans

Best original song - motion picture

Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)

Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)

Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)

Best TV series - drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best actress in a drama series

Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria

Best actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Best TV series - musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Triangle of Sadness also dey up for best film, directed by dis year Cannes Palme d'Or winner Ruben Ostlund

Best actor for TV series - musical or comedy

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best limited series or TV movie

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best actress for limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts - Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Best actor for limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best supporting actress for series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Best supporting actor for series, limited series or TV movie

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Best supporting actress for musical, comedy or drama TV series

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hanna Einbinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor for musical, comedy or drama TV series

John Lithgow - The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

John Turturro - Severance

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Who be Tems?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tems na Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer.

She don release plenty singles and features wit Nigerian and international acts.

Temilade Openiyi AKA Tems na 26 year-old-dem born for July 23, 1996.

She bin study Economics for one University in South Africa.

Dis na afta she attend Dowen College for Lagos.

Raised by her mama, Tems start her own music production at di age of 20.

Tems, wey be strong listener of Aṣa, Adele, Lojay, and Zinloeesky songs, no feel like a new comer for dis music game, according to one BET report.

Born in Nigeria, di Yoruba meaning behind Tems real name Temilade Openiyi na "my own na di crown".