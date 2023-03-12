How stars dey ginger for di 2023 Oscars, plus all you need to know about di ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Oscar statuette dey stand for 13.5 inches tall and dey weigh 8.5lb

25 minutes wey don pass

All eyes go dey on Hollywood later to see weda Everything Everywhere All At Once fit cap di extraordinary awards season and sweep di Oscars.

Di eccentric multiverse adventure na di favourite to win best picture afta success at for oda events.

But e dey face competition from All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, among odas.

Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh na di frontrunners for di acting categories.

Di 2023 awards season na one of di most unpredictable for recent years, as three out of di four acting categories too dey close.

Winners bin different from di oda major ceremonies, like di SAG Awards, Baftas and Golden Globes, and lack of consensus dey on top who go win pass for di Oscars.

Who dey host di Oscars?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jimmy Kimmel (left) bin host di Oscars for 2018, ween Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water win best picture

Na Jimmy Kimmel from di Dolby Theatre for Los Angeles go host di 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

E go be di third time, oga Kimmel go dey host di Academy Awards. Na for 2018, e bin host di event last.

Di US comic dey probably try forget about di oda occasion, for 2017, wen di occasion scata sake of kasala, afta dem mistakenly announce di wrong best picture winner.

As part of media call for di Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, Kimmel bin joke about how di venue red carpet don change colour for di first time since 1960.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Kimmel (far right) joke about di new carpet colour during one media call on Wednesday

As e dey refer to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for last year Oscars, Kimmel say: "Pipo don dey ask if trouble go dey dis year, any violence go dey dis year?

"I certainly hope not. But if e dey, I think say di decision to go wit champagne carpet instead of red carpet show how confident we dey nobody blood go spill."

Di decision to change di carpet colour na for practical reasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Di new one mean say organisers "fit change easily from daytime arrivals to an elegant evening setting".

How to watch di Oscars

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Cate Blanchett dey nominated for best leading actress for her performance for Tár

Viewers for di US fit watch di Oscars live on ABC. Di network go also stream di ceremony for dia website and app.

For di UK, Sky go show di ceremony across four of dia channels di same time, Sky Arts, Sky News, Sky Showcase and Sky Cinema Oscars.

Di ceremony go start for 17:00 PT / 20:00 ET on Sunday. For di UK, e go start for midnight as Sunday become Monday.

Dem schedule to hand over prizes in three hours - but di ceremony dey always run late almost evri year, often by at least 30 minutes.

Who dey present for di Oscars?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Last year winners (L-R) Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Jessica Chastain go dey present, but Will Smith go dey absent

Traditionally, di four acting winners from last year Oscars go come back to present di prizes to dia successors.

Dis year, three of 2022 winners dey come back - Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur - but di fourth, Will Smith, go dey absent sake of say dem don ban am from attending di Oscar for 10 years.

Oda stars wey go present categories dis year include Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, John Travolta, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly and Florence Pugh.

Interestingly, Halle Berry also dey invited to present. She don remain di only woman of colour to win best leading actress for di Oscars, but we fit see di second dis year wit Yeoh.

Oda category presenters include Paul Dano, Andrew Garfield, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell and Riz Ahmed.

Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek Pinault, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal go join dem.

Who be di favourites to win?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Brendan Fraser (left) and Austin Butler go face each oda for di competitive best actor category

Excitingly, dis year winners na di hardest to predict for some time, sake of di variation for ceremonies wey dem don do bifor.

Di only acting category awards sabi pipo dey sure of na Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan to win di best supporting actor.

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) both don win plenty best actor prizes for oda major events and any of dem fit take di Oscar.

Anoda tight one dey for di actress category, wit Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) wey dey enjoy a late increase in support, she dey challenge di early frontrunner Cate Blanchett (Tár).

Best supporting actress na arguably di most open of di acting categories - wit a three-way race between Angela Bassett (Wakanda Forever), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Who go win di best picture?

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem name Everything Everywhere All at Once best feature for last week Independent Spirit Awards

At dis point, e clear say Everything Everywhere All At Once na di frontrunner, afta e don win nearly evri major precursor e need to – wit di notable exception of Bafta.

Di British Academy no too dey keen on di feem as US voters don be, plus di Baftas give far more prizes to All Quiet for di Western Front.

For di Oscars, di World War One dey significant for di bookies' second favourite to take di top prize, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin.

Dem dey decide Best picture through preferential ballot – dem go ask di Academy members to rank di 10 nominated feems from favourite to least favourite.

Dis one mean say one feem wey get passionate support among a vocal but relatively small section of di Academy fit lose out to a feem wey please a wider number of voters overall.

For example, a crowd pleaser like Top Gun: Maverick fit be di dark horse for di best picture race sake of di plenty votes e go get.

Who go perform?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Rihanna go perform for di Oscars exactly one month since she headline di Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna go climb di Academy Awards stage exactly one month since her electrifying performance for di Super Bowl. She go perform Lift Me Up (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), wey dey nominated for best original song.

Di most likely winner for dat category, however, na Naatu Naatu (from RRR) - wey Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava go perform for di ceremony.

David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu go perform This Is A Life (from Everything Everywhere All at Once), while Diane Warren and Sofia Carson go perform Applause (from Tell It Like a Woman).

However, Lady Gaga no go perform, even though her song Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick) na di fifth nominee for di category. She go attend di ceremony though, so fans dey hope say she fit spring a surprise performance.

Elsewhere, Lenny Kravitz go perform during di In Memoriam segment, wey dey tribute to film figures wey die over di past year.

Why dem dey call di Oscars di Oscars

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Michelle Yeoh go dey hope to repeat her best actress win from last week Independent Spirit Awards

Officially, dis na di Academy Awards, but over di decades dem dey known affectionately as di Oscars.

Three possible sources na im dey. One na di late US columnist Sidney Skolsky, wey claim to give di award di nickname.

Actress Bette Davis bin claim say di name come from her observation say di backside of di statuette look like dat of her husband, Harmon Oscar Nelson.