Drunk Driver kill pregnant woman, 13 odas for Calabar Bikers carnival

27 December 2022, 20:37 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

One accident for Bikers Carnival inside Calabar, Cross Rivers state, south-south Nigeria don leave 14 dead and anoda 24 for inside hospital, na so police tok.

Irene Ugbo, toktok pesin for di state police confam di mata to BBC Pidgin.

“I no know wetin happun but di driver dey on hight speed wen he lost control and run into di crowd of pipo wey dey watch di Biker’s Carnival,” eyewitness tok.

Di Police toktok pesin say, "na one drunk man wey bin drive enta di place wia pipo bin gather to attend di bikers parade wey suppose happun today".

"Di culprit don dey for inside police custody afta di attack," Police Superintendent Ugbo add.

Bikers parade cancelled

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade say di Bikers parade don dey cancelled.

Di govnor for statement by im Chief Press Secretary Christian Ita release sau don “immediate investigation to unravel how di motorist fit get through security barricades to have access to di routes wey no dey open to di public.”

SP Ugbo say wetin dem dey do now na to try put tins back under control.

Pictures and videos don already dey go round for internt wey show wetin do some of di victims.

Di videos show how di accident scata pipo body - some deadi body also spread for ground.

Calabar Bikers carnival

Bikers Carnival na one of di events wey dey follow for Calabar Carnival wey don dey hold every year for di Southern states - na one of di most popular events for December.

Di Calabar Carnival bin start for 2004 with former govnor of di state, Donal Duke, and di current govnor Ben Ayade follow include di Bikers Carnival to ginger more pipo to attend.

E dey feature ogbonge bikers from all ova di kontri including past govnors for di state on top di bike as dem dey follow do stunts for an arranged road.

For di period of di carnival, dem di organisers usually dey divert traffic comot for di road.