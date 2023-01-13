Joao Felix and oda high profile players wey chop red card on dia debut

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Chelsea player last less dan one hour for pitch

15 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea and English Premier League newest star Joao Felix play im first match for England on Thursday as im team visit Fulham.

But na one to forget for di Portuguese international afta e chop red card just 58 minutes into di match.

Di player go miss Chelsea next three games afta im dismissal and di games include Liverpool and West Ham wey promise to be tough.

Oda players wey don chop red card on dia debut

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Di Uruguayan international wey come from Benfica don already enjoy small moment before dis time as e follow join Liverpool team wey beat Manchester City to lift di Charity Shield.

But on im premier league debut against Crystal Palace for di first game of di season Nunez headbutt Joachim Andersen of Palace wey see referee give am red.

Gervinho (Arsenal)

Dis one happun for 2011 inside English Premier League as Ivorian player Gervinho play im first EPL match against Newcastle.

Deep into di match Gervinho and Joey Barton of Newcastle get quanta wey make di African react violently and di referee show am red wey make am miss three games as di rule state.

Wetin we call dis foto, Former Ivory Coast player Gervinho chop red in im first match for Arsenal

Jonathan Woodgate (Real Madrid)

Despite say Real Madrid buy Woodgate for 2004 from Newcastle injury no allow am play for di club until 2005.

Im debut for di club na one wey di former player no go like remember till today because on im debut against Athletic Bilbao e no only score own goal but chop red card, di only consolation be say im team win di match 3-1.

Joe Cole (Liverpool)

Even though many Chelsea fans fit dey forget say dia former star man Joe Cole play for Liverpool but e sure happun.

On im debut for di Reds for 2010 e use leg hit Laurent Koscielny wey dey also play im first match for Gunners and di referee respond wit red card, dat particular EPL match end 1-1.

Thomas Vermaelen (AS Roma)

Dis one happun for 2016 as former Arsenal and Barcelona player Thomas Vermaelen dey play im first match for AS Roma against FC Porto for champions league.