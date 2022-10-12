How cleaner, security guard & Imam wey save ova 262 Christians get Nigeria National award

Wia dis foto come from, Government of Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Imam Abdullahi Abubakar wey save ova 262 Christians for im mosque from attack for Yelwa Gindi Akwati village, inside Plateau State, receive honors

one hour wey don pass

Di popular tok wey say 'good name dey beta pass gold ' na wetin happun of Tuesday, 12 October 2022 wey dem recognize some exceptional Nigerians.

One Imam wey save ova 262 Christians, security guard and cleaner dey among di 450 pipo wey president Muhammadu Buhari give Nigeria National honors.

D﻿is honors na for doz wey don wey don distinguish demsef in di service of di nation and humanity.

P﻿resident Buhari say citizens wey contribute to national development deserve to dey encouraged and appreciated.

K﻿ack make you read wetin di Imam, security guard and cleaner do to get dis recognition.

I﻿mam Abdullahi Abubakar save ova 262 christians

Wetin we call dis foto, I﻿mam Abdullahi Abubakar tok with BBC Pidgin

For 2018, Imam Abdullahi Abubakar save di lives of many Christians inside mosque from attacks inside Yelwa Gindi Akwati village, for Plateau State.

D﻿at time im tok say " i no tink two times before I open di door." Dat move save di lives of ova 200 pipo wey no sahre di same religious belief as di Imam.

O﻿n Tuesday, di Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari kanck accolade to Abubakar for wetin im do.

For statement from di Special adviser to Nigerian President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, di President tok say:

"E be good example of religious tolerance wey we dey preach among Nigerians. I dey excited say we dey honour am today wit Member of di Order of di Federal Republic (MFR)."

300 Christians: Imam go collect presidential handshake for plateau killings 1st August 2018

L﻿ist of Nigerians wey receive 2022 national honours award plus wetin e mean one hour wey don pass

Abdullahi Abubakar, di Imam of Nghar village of Gashish District for Barkin Ladi bin hide 262 pipo inside im house and for Mosque for June 24, 2018.

Some suspected herdsmen bin show for Barkin Ladi wey make di villagers run comot.

Doz wey Imam Abdullahi Abubakar rescue bin tell BBC Pidgin dat time say belle sweet dem as dem hear say goment wan honour am.

Dem say wetin e do show good example and if no be for di Imam, dem for no dey alive today.

More dan 80 odas die for dat attack wey target Christians for di area, and di number for pass so if not for di imam.

During dat time, Imam Abdullahi Abubakar bin tell BBC Pidgin say im wan help because more dan 40 years ago Christians for di area allow di Muslims to build di mosque.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di mosque wia di Imam hide di pipo

Imam Abdullahi Abubakar bin don collect accolade from American govment for im weti im do.

E collect di International Religious Freedom Award alongside four odas from Cyprus, Sudan, Brazil and Iraq.

For di event dem hail Imam Abdullahi wey dem say "risk im own life to save members of anoda religious community, who for die if e bin no intervene."

Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim, di Security guard wey return $10,000

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/@Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim Wetin we call dis foto, Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim

Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim wey be bank security guard receive di Federal Republic Medal II (FRM II) on Tuesday.

P﻿resident Muhammadu Buhari award Ibrahim di national honor for returning $10,000 wey im see.

F﻿or statement, di president say;

‘Despite di present economic challenges, Nigeria still fit boast of men and women of integrity; ...Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim, one bank security man find and return $10,000."

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim repost one writeup wey im bin don put up for e Facebook page about how e take see di money and how happy e dey to receive di honors.

"For 2016, as security guard wit one of di branches of di United Bank For Africa,(UBA) for Lagos, around 1:30 PM for my duty post, I find $10,000 wey belong to one customer.

I return am to di branch operation manager and di customer come back to claim im money."

E kontinu say di joy wey dey im belle say di Nigeria govment award am no go eva leave till e "depart from dis world".

"On Tuesday Oct. 11th, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR see me say I dey worthy based on di INTEGRITY I show, and give me, National Honor (FEDERAL REPUBLIC MEDAL 11 FRM).

E follow dedicate di award to im Parents and di entire Igala Kingdom wey e from come from for Kogi state.

"And again, I go still show di same character again and again if di opportunity come."

Josephine Agu di airport cleaner wey return $12,200

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Josephine Agu, wey be Airport cleaner for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja get di Federal Republic Medal II (FRM II) on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari award her di honours say she return $12,200 wey she find for inside one toilet for di Lagos Airport.

F﻿or 2015, Josephine, wey be staff of one cleaning company for di Lagos airport, bin see $12,200, wey one passenger forget inside toilet and she return am to security officials.

D﻿is tin wey Agu do surprise many Nigerians and cause reactions across di kontri.

While some pipo bin dey praise her, some odas hala why she go return di money even wey her current state be cleaner.