Paa Kwesi Asare of Ghana win 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award

Wia dis foto come from, BENZILLA_CLICKS/3NEWS.COM Wetin we call dis foto, Paa Kwesi Asare na di eighth winner of di award

one hour wey don pass

Ghanaian TV presenter and journalist Paa Kwesi Asare don win di 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

Di 36-year-old na di eight recipient of di award and di first to come from Ghana, where di late Komla Dumor come from.

Asare na di current head of business news for Ghana private TV3 channel, where im don work for seven years as one of dia main news anchors.

Dem create di award to honour Dumor, presenter for BBC World News wey die suddenly for di age of 41 for 2014.

Im don work tirelessly to bring different African narrative to di world and im represent confident, savvy and entrepreneurial side of Africa.

Di judges dey impressed by Asare strong journalism and im ability to explain complex topics well well.

“Dis na historic moment for my career and opportunity wey I go grab wit both hands,” Asare tok. Im go spend three months to work wit BBC News team for London across TV, radio and online.

Di Ghanaian broadcaster go also receive training and leading BBC journalists go mentor am.

As part of di placement, e go travel to one kontri for Africa to report on story wey BBC go broadcast to dia global audiences.

“I feel very happy say I win di BBC News Komla Dumor Award,” Asare tok.

“Dis na arguably di most prestigious award for any African journalist. Komla talent na one wey I greatly admire and say dem find me worthy of walking in his shoes no be only joy but also great privilege.”

Previous award recipients na Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya, Victoria Rubadiri, Solomon Serwanjja, Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira, wey be di first winner.