'Nothing do me' - Hanks Anuku respond to mental health rumour

Wia dis foto come from, Hank Anuku/Instagram

one hour wey don pass

Ogbonge Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku don enta social media cut warning give all di pipo wey dey claim say im no well, say notin dey do am.

Di actor di tori wey bin dey trend for social media say im get mental health issue sake of one video of am no true.

E draw ear give pipo wey dey trend di tori say, “tell all di ** wey dey write nonsense about me to stop writing nonsense about me and leave me.

“If dem wan act movie, if dem need help dem fit come to me, I bin dey set and anybody wey dey write using my foto on set or my rushes to try an destroy my image, may di holy spirit forgive dem.”

For di video, man wey pipo believe say na Hanks, bin dey waka for street wit tear tear cloth, na dis make pipo begin spread rumours say im dey mentally sick.

As di rumour begin fly, im colleague Shan George, anoda Nollywood veteran, come out to dismiss di viral video say, she and Hanks bin dey set togeda.

But Shan George disclaim make actresses like Adanna Luke come out accuse her of “cover up.”

Luke bin also challenge di Nollywood community to help Hank get di help wey im need, as par say im condition na public knowledge.

Auku later do anoda video wia im give time stamp plus assure Nigerians say im dey alive, well and wealth and im go continue to represent Nigeria.

“18 November 2022, I dey alive, strong, save blessed, wealthy and good and I go continue to represent Nigeria.”

D﻿is no go be di first time wey tori go enter social media about di mental health status of di ogbonge actor. Sometimes in 2021 some pipo bin post one video of one man wey pipo believe to be Hanks.