Why actor and politician Desmond Elliot dey apologise to youths

Popular Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot don tok sorry again to Nigerian youths sake of one comment wey im make during di EndSARS protest wey shelle for October 2020.

Desmond Eliot wey now na politician, be di Lawmaker wey dey represent Surulere Constituency one for di Lagos State house of assembly. Anoda Nollywood actor dey contest for dis same position.

E dey dey receive serious dragging for social media afta e call Nigerian youths 'children'.

Oga Eliot for one interview on TV bin try again to clarify di matter.

E insist say e no refer to all youths for social media as pikins but those wey dey curse Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

“Wetin I fit tok be say, I think forgiveness dey divine. I mean, nobodi sabi am all. Something fit be your truth, and to anoda pesin, e fit no be. I no think say to go back to bring out those sensitive moments go do anytin.

“I tink say at di end of di day, I apologise, and I still dey apologise to those wey fit don misunderstand wetin I tok.

"I bin tok say na emotions take me, but for di end, e still no take away from di fact say di hatred dey too much. Di polity, di hatred dey too much. We all dey built on love. We fit change tins through love,”di lawmaker add.

Desmond Eliot bin dey push for di regulation of social media afta di protest.

'I blame Desmond Elliot' trend

Dis no be di first time wey Desmond Eliot go begin trend for social media sake of dis matta.

Meanwhile di lawmaker no dey waste time to apologise anytime di issue come up about di comment wey im make during di #EndSars protest for 2020 but e be like say Nigerian Youth dey use di comment campaign against am on top social media.

For 2021, expressions like 'I blame Blame Desmond Elliot for this' , 'Na Desmond Elliot cause am' and so many odas wey dey refer to di Nollywood actor and law maker wey dey represent di Surulere constituency for di Lagos State House of Assembly trend well-well.

Desmond Elliot bin once post on im Facebook page in April, wia im acknowledge how pipo dey blame am for evri tin.

E post picture wit di caption 'wetin dem tok say I do again?' as im wish Muslims a happy Ramadan and e end di post wit 'One love!'

Di main reason why oga Elliot dey trend again na sake of di Lagos state Assembly election wey dey come on on 18 March.

Young Nollywood actor, Olumide Owuru dey contest for di Surulere constituency one seat wit Elliot.

While Elliot na candidate of di ruling APC pary, Owuru na candidate for Labour Party.

Wetin Desmond Elliot do?

Desmond Elliot bin start to trend for social media on top di comment im make afta di shooting wey happun for Lekki toll gate, Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday 20 September.

For di house during one of dia sitting, im bin tok say "make celebrities, social media influencers stop di hatred, una get constitutional power to change tins with your PVC and if you dey tired, enta goment."

Elliot bin praise di speaker of di house say e condemn di katakata wey happun for Lekki.

E also yan say, "I like to thank di speaker on how e take condemn di carnage wey happun for Lekki. Wen I enta di comments I no fit believe am, children dey curse upandan, dem enta Oba Palace tiff im staff of office. In di next five years we no go get any Nigeria if we no start now.

"Di youth no be only those wey dey do di peaceful process, those wey dey loot, wey don destroy lives, dem be youth too."

Howeva for anoda video, e clear di air say im bin no dey try to push any bill to control social media, say wetin e bin dey try tok na to tell social media influencers make dem no dey use dia platform to spread hate for di kontri.

Dis time around Desmond Elliot bid to return to di state house of assembly dey tight as e get anoda popular Nigerian actor wey dey contest against am for di same seat.

Olumide Oworu dey run to gbab di seat of Surulere Constituency I under di Labour Party.

Tari as many pipo sabi Oworu for one soap opera wey im dey feature get strong support from young Nigerians, many of dem dey campaign wella for am on social media.