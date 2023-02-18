Anoda six-year-old pikin carri gun go primary school, mama chop arrest

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK

18 February 2023, 07:26 WAT New Informate 57 minutes wey don pass

Di mama of one six-year-old pikin don chop arrest afta di boy carri gun go im primary school for Virginia.

Dis na di latest of dis kind incident for di US state.

Dem call police to Little Creek Elementary School for di city of Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, where staff give dem di handgun.

Nobodi sustain injury, but one woman tok say di boy threaten to shoot her daughter for class.

Di first of dis kind incident for Virginia na last month wen one six-year-old shoot and wound im teacher for di state.

For dis latest incident, dem charge di boy mama on Friday wit contributing to delinquency of minor and allowing pikin get access to gun wey dey loaded wit firearm. Di BBC no dey mention di mama name sake of say we dey protect di pikin identity.

Anoda mama tell local news station say di boy bring one loaded gun to school inside im backpack and threaten to shoot her pikin during physical education class on Thursday. But di woman only find out about di threat from anoda parent.

Her daughter no tell am sake of say she tink say she fit get into trouble. Di girl tell di broadcaster say afta coming home from school, she bin go to her bedroom “and try to play but she no fit”.

Di incident bring back di case of one six-year-old boy wey bring gun to class nearby in Newport News, Virginia, on 6 January with near-fatal consequences.

Im shoot and seriously injure im teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, wey don already sue di district wey dey run Richneck Elementary School.

Similar case for Nigeria

For Nigeria, na one secondary school student bin carri gun go school for 2021 to shoot her teacher sake of say di man ask am to barb her hair.

Di girl carri locally-made gun go Government Secondary School for Akpabuyo, Ikot Ewa, Cross River State.

Pesin wey see di incident as e happen korokoro Otunva Charles Edem tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happen for Community Secondary School Ikot Ewa for Akpabuyo, Cross River State.

Charles say as di young girl resume school, her class teacher ask her to go barb her coloured hair wey she carri come school.

“Dis na becos school here for Cross River students no dey carry coloured hair or grown hair come school as dem get dat kain rule, so she go back. Di next day she come school wit gun,” di man tell BBC Pidgin.

Charles say na di school principal first raise alarm and pipo around come hold her and teachers and students all come out.

Mass shooting rise for US

Na 70 mass shooting don already happun across di United States so far for 2023 and California experience two of di most high-profile for January.

Figures from di Gun Violence Archive – one non-profit research database show say di number of mass shootings don go up well well in recent years.

In di last three years, 600 mass shootings don dey – almost two per day on average.

While US no get one single definition for “mass shootings”, di Gun Violence Archive define mass shooting as incident die or injure. Dia figure include shootings wey happun both for homes and for public places.

Di deadliest of dis kind attack happun for Las Vegas for 2017 and e kill more dan 50 pipo and injure 500.