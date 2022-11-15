R﻿ussia missiles hit Ukraine wella days afta dem comot Kherson



Russia don sama one dia biggest bombardment of missiles till date against Ukraine.

D﻿is dey come days afta di soldiers bin dey forced to comot from Kherson.

Among di cities wey dem hit na di Ukraine capital of Kyiv wia authorities say at least one person don die.

D﻿i strikes dey all ova Ukraine for Lviv for di west to Chernihiv for di north.

D﻿is attack dey also come as world leaders dey meet for Bali wia dem dey condemn Moscow for dia war for Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko say dem shoot plenti Russian missiles down but say at least half of Kyiv residents still no get light sake of di emergency outages wey im call necessary step to balance id power system.

A﻿ir raids alert dey sund around di kontri on Tuesday, as reports of power outage dey come from plenti cities. Dem neva get report of who die as at now.

O﻿ne 22 year old resident Oleksandra tell Reuers sat she bin see from her window as "di rocket bin dey fly , bright fire and di sound of something wey bin dey sound very close by."

O﻿ne presidential adviser, Andriy Yermak say di strikes na sake of di "powerful speech" President Zelensky give for di G2 summit.

O﻿ga Zelensky give virtual speech t di "G19 leaders" say im dey "convinced now na di time wey di Russia war must and fit dey stopped".



F﻿or di past week, Moscow don dey comot dia troops from di southern city of Kherson, wey be di only region capital wey dem don capture since dem start dia invasion for February.

D﻿is strikes go be Russia first since em comot di city finish.

F﻿or dis war, wen Moscow differ loss for ground, dem dey usually go to di air to do dia own back.

How World Leaders respond to Russia airstrikes

D﻿i United States of America don declare say dem go stand with Ukraine for as long as e go take.

N﻿a di National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tok dis one for statement wia im hala say Russia go do dis kain tin as world leaders dey meet for G20 summit.

E﻿ add di US commitment to Ukraine say, "di United States and all our allies and partners go continue dey give Ukraine everytin dem need to defend demselves wey include air defence systems."

M﻿oldova reveal say Russia attacks on Ukraine energy infrastructure dey affect dem as light no dey for some places in di kontri.

Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter say, "everi bomb wey dy fall for Ukraine dey also affect Moldova and our pipo. We want make Russia stop di destruction now".

H﻿oweva Britain foreign Minister, James Cleverly don call di recent strikes sign of Putin weakness.

F﻿or tweet, im write say, "Putin dey lose for di battlefield and as we see today for G20, diplomatically too".

P﻿resident Volodymr, howeva don declare sat Ukraine go survive dis new missile attacks.

U﻿nited Nations wan Russia to pay reparations for Ukraine war

Wetin we call dis foto, President Zelensky for meeting with military leaders for Kherson

Meanwhile, di United Nations General Assembly don vote on resolution to make Russia pay reparation to Ukraine ova dia invasions since February.

D﻿i resolution wey pass na also to hold Russia accountable say dem break international law wen dem invade Ukraine.

D﻿i vote bin pass on Monday.

Na 94 out of di assemble 193 members vote in favour of di proposal and fourteen against while 72 abstain.

D﻿i kontris wey vote against na Bahamas, Belarus, Central African Repblic, China, Cuba, North Koream Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria and Zimbabwe.

U﻿kraine President Zelensky hal di di move say, "di reparations wet Russia go needd pay... mow dey part of di international legal reality".