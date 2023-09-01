Di TikTok influencer and her mama wey chop life sentence sake of murder

Wia dis foto come from, @MAYBVLOGS, LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE

1 September 2023, 18:53 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

One social media influencer and her mama don chop life sentence sake of di murder of two men wey die wen dia car crash.

Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, die wen dia car crash for Leicestershire for February 2022.

E happun afta Hussain threaten say im go reveal di affair wey im get wit Ansreen Bukhari, jurors tok.

She and her daughter Mahek Bukhari chop at least 26 and 31 years respectively on Friday.

Wia dis foto come from, Leicestershire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Mahek Bukhari (left) and her mother Ansreen bin wan silence Saqib Hussain, wey bin threaten to reveal di affair e bin dey get wit di older woman, di trial hear

'Love, obsession and extortion'

Leicester Crown Court tok say di Bukharis "lure" Hussain to one meeting for one Tesco car park for Leicester, and promise am to give am back di £3,000 e claim say e spend on im lover during dia relationship.

Dem plan to take im mobile phone from am, as dem believe say e contain naked fotos of 46-year-old Ansreen, wey im bin threaten to reveal.

However, one masked gang wey di Bukharis recruit ambush Hussain, and im friend Ijazuddin wey follow am. Dem use two cars to chase di two men along di A46 at speeds of up to 90mph and cause dem to crash into one tree.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC order Mahek to serve at least 31 years and eight months for prison, while Ansreen go serve minimum term of 26 years and nine months.

Di judge tok: "Di prosecution categorise dis as tori of love, obsession and extortion, dem dey right.

"Dem also dey right to categorise dis case as one of cold-blooded murder."

Di judge tok say TikTok and Instagram, wia Mahek Bukhari get tens of thousands of followers wia she dey post beauty and fashion advice, dey at di heart of di case.

Wia dis foto come from, Supplied Wetin we call dis foto, Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain, both from Banbury, die at di scene

E tell Mahek: "Your cheap fame through your career as influencer don make you dey entirely self-obsessed."

E say her "warped values" no allow am "get awareness" of di impact her actions get on oda pipo.

Di judge tok say di "perceived glamour" of her daughter career don turn Ansreen head, as she dey always appear for posts online and also attend promotions and shisha bar openings.

E tok say na a world wey dey removed from her life as mother and housewife for Stoke-on-Trent wey be city for England.

Di judge tell am: "You be di grown-up for dis group and you suppose don behave as di grown-up but you allow your understandable concern about exposure to affect your reason."

E tok say she make "calamitous decision" to ask for Mahek help wit Hussain.

Wia dis foto come from, Leicestershire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Clockwise from top left: Rekan Karwan and Raees Jamal, wey dem find guilty of murder; Ameer Jamal, Sanaf Gulamustafa and Natasha Akhtar, wey dey convict of manslaughter

Earlier on Friday, di court hear statements from di families of di victims, and di parents of Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin tok say dia lives don change forever sake of dia deaths.

Ijazuddin papa, Sikandar Hayat, tok say im son, wey follow im friend Hussain to di meeting wey ultimately lead to dia deaths, na "innocent" man.

E tok say e no fit understand why di defendants bin no call di emergency services to get help afta di crash.

"Dem leave am and im friend to burn inside furnace of hell," e tok.

For one statement wey dem read on dia behalf, Hussain family tok say dem don leave im parents as "two lifeless corpses", unable to eat or drink in di run-up to dia pikin burial.

Fellow defendants Rekan Karwan, 29, from Leicester, and Raees Jamal, 23, from Loughborough, wey di Bukharis recruit to pursue di victim car also chop prison sentence for murder.

Karwan chop minimum of of 26 years and 10 months, while Jamal chop at least 36 years and 45 days.

Dem clear Natasha Akhtar, 23, from Birmingham; Ameer Jamal, 28, and Sanaf Gulamustafa, 23, both from Leicester, of murder but convict dem of manslaughter.