Woman raise millions on social media afta she beg for small moni to feed her pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Girija Harikumar

46 minutes wey don pass

One Indian woman wey ask for help to feed her children don receive millions of rupees in donations from strangers on social media.

Subhadra, 46, wey dey live for di southern state of Kerala, bin ask her son teacher for 500 rupees ($6; £5) to buy food afta her husband die.

Sake of im dey moved by di begging, di teacher begin one crowdfunding campaign on social media.

By Sunday, di family don receive 5.5m rupees as donations.

Subhadra, wey dey use only one name, bin don dey struggle to make ends meet since her husband die for August.

She bin no fit look for job as di youngest of her three sons get cerebral palsy and need constant care.

On Friday, she reach out to Girija Harikumar, one teacher for di local school wia her middle pikin dey study, for help as her children bin no get any food to chop.

Ms Harikumar, one Hindi language teacher, tell di BBC say she bin ask di student, Abhishek, to tell her if im family dey face problems afta im papa death. Dis na di first time di boy or im mama go ask for help.

"I bin give her 1,000 rupees and tell her say I go something," Ms Harikumar tok am.

She later visit di family and see say dem dey live in grinding poverty.

"Na just small grain dey di kitchen and di children no get anything to chop," Ms Harikumar tok.

"I bin think say e no get any point to give Subhadra small amounts of money now and then as e no go reach for di family," she add am.

On Friday evening, Ms Harikumar write on post on Facebook about di family plight and ask pipo to help dem, make dem send any money wey dem fit afford. She also share Subhadra bank account details for di post, so dat dem fit directly transfer di moni to her.

Di post bin go viral and by Monday, Subhadra don receive 5.5m rupees from kind strangers.

Dem go use some of di moni to finish di house wey Subhadra husband begin build before im die. Dem go deposit di rest for bank for dia expenses.