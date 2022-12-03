W﻿etin to do to fit collect your PVC from INEC

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria election body di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don fix date for pipo to collect dia voters card.

D﻿i collection go happun for all di 774 Local goment Offices of di Commission throughout di kontri from 12 December 2022 up until 22 January 2023.

Di Commission bin meet on Thursday to discuss plenti issues, including di dates wen pipo go fit collect dia Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) nationwide.

INEC bin hold one retreat for Lagos wit all di Administrative Secretaries and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) - na dia dem finalise di procedure and di timetable for collection of PVCs.

'Inec go work on weekends'

Inec say anybody wey no dey able to collect dia PVCs for di Local Goment Offices of di Commission fit do so for Registration Areas/Electoral Wards.

F﻿estus Okoye, head of voter education for di commission say afta 15 January 2023, di exercise go return to di Local Goment Offices of di Commission until 22nd January 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants fit collect dia PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm everyday, including Saturdays and Sundays," e tok.

Di commission also direct all di RECs and Electoral Officers (EOs) to do meeting wit critical stakeholders for dia States and local goment areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organisations and di media .

Di aim of di meeting na to brief dem on how di collection of di PVCs go be so dem go fit sensitise di public and make sure say di exercise waka smooothly.

Security threat for Inec offices

W﻿it dis PVC collection announcement by Inec, many Nigerians go don dey ginger to collect di card once di date reach.

One fear wey dey constatant for voters na di attack on Inec offices across di kontri and how e fit affect di card collection process.

D﻿is na sake of say for di past weeks, di attack wey don rock di commission offices don increase.

R﻿ecent attack for Inec offices

O﻿ffices of Inec don come under attack several times for different part of di kontri, especially for Southern Nigeria.

Most of di attacks na by thugs and in some cases, armed men. dem dey end up destroyin di building and facilicities of di commission.

I﻿n some cases dem dey attack Inec officials wey dey do dia work ahead of di election.

Last month , di Independent National Electoral Commission witness incident of fire for dia officers for Ogun and Osun state, South west Nigeria.

Di commission say na 65,699 permanent voters cards (PVCs) wey dem neva collect destroy for di fire incident.

Oga Okoye say na jaguda attack dia office, come add say di attack happun for both Ogun and Osun states.

Also for 27 November, hoodlums burn office for Izzi Local goment area of Ebonyi State for fire.

Plenti Permanent Voters’ Cards and oda tins destroy for di incident.

For 2 December, gunmen wey dem suspect say be members of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) and dia armed connect Eastern Security Network (ESN) bin enter di Independent National Electoral Commission office for Orlu in Orlu local gonment area of Imo State, di comission tok for statement.

Meanwhile di election body condemn di attacks.