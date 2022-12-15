How you fit detect phishing, cyber-attack wey Nigeria police dey warn about

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

21 minutes wey don pass

Di Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) don drop warning of one suspected plan by bad pipo to prepare ground for likely trick dem get dia informate and cyber-attacks.

Police say di evil plan na to share one WhatsApp message wey don already dey circulate say di Cybercrime Department of di Nigeria Police Force dey tell Nigerians about di start and warning of possible breach for di migration protocols to di 5G network services.

Director wey dey in charge of di NPF-NCCC, DCP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, say di informate no dey true and e no come from di police Cyber crime centre.

Oga Ifeanyi warn Nigerians make dem dey alert say di informate be from cyber criminals wey dey set ground to fleece innocent and unsuspecting members of di public of dia moni or to steal dia identities.

Police advise say make di general public say make dem ignore di broadcast message and no follow share am .

Dem add say e dey deceptive and misleading.

Dem also add say ogbonge guidelines on di roll-out and migration to 5G network go dey available when di time reach.

And say everybody go fit find di informate for authorized websites and verified social media handles of di NPF-NCCC, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Telecom Companies, and oda communication service providers.

Wetin be phishing?

Wetin phishing mean be to try trick somebody make dem give out informate over email.

You fit receive one email wey dey claim to be from your bank or from one social networking site.

Dem usually include link to one fake website wey fit look like di real one wey you sabi.

If you do mistake log in peren e go send your username and password to pesin wey go use am access your real accounts.

Dey fit tif your money or your identity.

Your bank no go ever send you email to ask for your personal informate or your username and password.

How you fit detect cyber-attack

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One of di most important tools wey you fit invest in be antivirus software.

Most antivirus fit helep you detect malware, spyware, ransomware, and malicious email attachments.

Then, when e don alert you about high-risk matter, you fit quickly sabi di threat and stop am bifo e cause any serious gbege.

How you fit prevent cyber-attack

Most cyber-attacks fit dey prevented if pesin take dis basic security steps:

Choose strong passwords and no reuse dem for multiple logins, also change your passwords regularly and use strong passwords wey dey difficult to crack. But no use di one wey you go forget.

Update both your operating system and applications regularly.

Use a firewall and other network security tools like Intrusion prevention systems, Access control, Application security, etc.

Avoid to dey open emails from unknown senders. Scrutinize di emails wey you receive for loopholes and errors.

Make you use VPN. Dis dey make sure say e encrypt di traffic between di VPN server and your device.

Regularly back up your data. According to many security professionals, e dey good to get three copies of your data on two different media types and anoda copy for off-site location (cloud storage).

Use Two-Factor or Multi-Factor Authentication. Dis don prove to be ogbonge step to secure your account.

Secure your Wi-Fi networks and no dey use public Wi-Fi without using VPN.

Safeguard your mobile, as mobiles be also cyberattack target. Install apps from only legitimate and trusted sources, make sure say you keep your device updated.