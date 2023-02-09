Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru dey face six year ban

Wetin we call dis foto, Divine Oduduru

Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru dey face two potential Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs), Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) tok.

Di join bodi wey dey see to athletics integrity tok for statement say dem don tok to Oduduru and dey look six-year ban against di Nigerian.

“Di sprinter don dey notified of potential ADRVs for possession (Rule 2.6 of di World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules; ADR) and/or use or attempted use of multiple Prohibited Substances (Rule 2.2 ADR)”.

E don dey provisionally suspended immediately, di statement further tok.

“Dis alleged violations start from one AIU investigation based on informate for one criminal charge against US-based “naturopathic” therapist Eric Lira, for 12 January, 2022, by di United States Department of Justice under di Rodchenkov Act”.

Lira allegedly supply performance enhancing drugs to athletes bifor di Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (delayed until summer 2021 sake of di Covid-19 pandemic), authorities add.

Di complaint against Lira provide some kain informate regarding pipo wey dey sabi as ‘Athlete 1’ and ‘Athlete 2’.

How di gbege burst

For February 2022, one sole arbitrator of di AIU Disciplinary Tribunal bin conclude say dem dey “comfortably satisfied” say ‘Athlete 1’ na Oduduru team-mate, Blessing Okagbare.

Dem ban Okagbare from di sport for 10 years.

Authorities later increase am to 11-year ban for June 2022 following further charges wey di AIU bin land against her.

Based on di informate wey dey di complaint, including text messages image from Okagbare mobile phone by di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and further evidence wey dem obtain from di AIU investigate, AIU claim say Oduduru na Athlete 2’ wey dey identified for di complaint.

As di process dey go on, di AIU say dem no go tok about di mata agaisn for now.

Wetin to know about AIU

Di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) na di independent body wey di World Athletics create.

Dia job na to manage all integrity issues – both doping and non-doping – for di sport of athletics.

Di work of di AIU include anti-doping, to pursue individuals wey engage for age or competition results manipulation.

Di bodi dey also investigate mago-mago behaviour wey connect to transfers of allegiance, and to detect oda misconduct including bribery and breach of betting rules.

“E also be di AIU role to drive cheats out of our sport, and to do evri tin within im power to support honest athletes around di world wey dedicate dia lives to reach dia sporting goals through dedication and hard work".

Who be Divine Oduduru

Ejowvokoghene Divine Oduduru na Nigerian sprinter wey specialize for 100-meter and 200-meter dash.

E hold personal bests of 9.86 seconds for di 100m and 19.73 seconds for di 200m. Di latter be Nigerian national record.

For age category competitions, im na two time champion for di African Youth Athletics Championships.

One five-time African Junior Champion for di sprints and di 200m silver medallist for di 2014 World Junior Championships.

E bin represent Nigeria as senior athlete for di 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2014 African Championships for Athletics, bifor e win 200m silver medal for di 2015 African Games.

Im na two-time Nigerian national champion and na four-time NCAA champion for American collegiate competition, e dey run for di Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Oduduru na di gold medalist for both di 100 metres and 200 metres for di 2013 African Youth Athletics Championships.

Oduduru become popular for im interview for di 2013 World Youth Championships for Athletics among, including im phrase 'deadly day'.

Memes and videos also dey generated wit im responses to journalists.

For 2014, e bin dip under 21 seconds for di first time.

E become di Nigerian National Champion di 200 metres. Afta e set one PB of 20.66s for di semifinals for di 2014 World Junior Championships.

E bin go on to win di silver medal for windy 20.25s behind Trentavis Friday of di US.

E bin lead off di Nigerian 4x100 metres relay team for di 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Sake of illness, e bin pull out of di 2015 Nigerian Championships and no fit defend im 200m title.

E later bounce back for di All-Africa Games for Brazzaville.