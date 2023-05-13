‘I complain say we plenty too much on de boat before we sink make nine people die’

Wia dis foto come from, Seth Kofi Adjei

One of de survivors from de Ghana boat accident reveal say de young boy who dey manage de boat overload am.

De 13-year old girl who lost her brother in de accident reveal say before de trip, she complain about dia number on de anal boat.

“As we dey come de boy take extra, so I talk am say we plenty too much inside de boat so we for remove some. De boy talk me say make we go nothing go happen.”

“As we dey go den de boat come sink” she add.

“When de boat start sink she hold her brother but I no know how my brother fall again, so I hold de boat until some man come save me.”

‘I lose two children in de boat accident’

One parent who lose two of her kids dey in pain over her loss.

She narrate how fear catch her after she realize her kids no come home after school.

“When I catch house de children no dey there, fear catch me… So I go de estuary front to check wey somebody shout talk me say wanna kids fall inside de water.”

“So I call for help wey some people accompany me, that be when we see say dem remove de body of two children - my own child and my sister child” she add.

Dem rush de kids to de hospital but de doctors declare say dem die.

Think thanks blame Education Ministry over failure to provide life jackets

De African Education Watch dey blame Ministry of Education and de Ghana Education Service (GES) for de drowning of de students for Faanaa, island community inside Greater Accra Region.

De education think tank says de unfortunate incident no go happen if de two institutions provide life jackets to de pupils sake of past incidents wey happen.

“E be unacceptable say within just four months in only two districts, 17 poor children lose dia lives sake of dem wan claim de right to basic education”. dem talk inside statement.

How nine children die after dia boat capsize for Ghana

De nine children die after dia boat capsize on as dem dey cross de estuary.

Dem meet dia untimely death as dem dey go home after school on Wednesday, May 11, 2023.

Residents dey inside state or shock after dem retrieve de bodies of 9 pupils out of de 12 on de boat.

Dem deposit de bodies of de deceased children to de Korle Bu Teaching hospital.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) confirm say de three three children manage survive out of de 12 who dey on de boat.