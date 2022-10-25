Man wey no bath for half a century don die at di age of 94

One pesin wey no dey follow socialize wit pipo and media dey call "di world dirtiest man" don die at di age of 94, just months afta dem wash am for di first time in decades.

Amou Haji bin don refuse to use soap and water for more dan 50 years.

E bin dey fear say e fit make am sick.

Di Iranian, wey dey live for di southern province of Fars, don avoid previous attempts by villagers to clean am.

But, local media say, Haji finally agree to di pressure and baff just few months ago.

According to Iran IRNA news agency, im fall sick shortly afta dat time and die on Sunday.

For one previous interview, wey im do wit Tehran Times for 2014, im reveal say im favourite meal na porcupine, and say im dey live between one hole for ground and one brick shack wey some concerned neighbours for di village build for am.

Im tell di outlet dat time say e take di decision sake of "emotional setbacks" wen im dey younger.

Years of not bathing make im skin dey covered in "soot and pus", IRNA tok, am wetin im dey chop na rotten meat and unclean water drunk from one old oil can.

Im like to dey smoke, dem don take am foto on at least one occasion wia im dey puffing on more than one cigarette at once.

Attempts to bathe am, or offer am clean water to drink, make am sad, di news agency tok.

However, di mata of whether na im be di pesin wey hold di record of pesin wey don go di longest without taking a bath don become debate.