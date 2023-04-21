Arsenal vs Southamption wetin you need to sabi

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Arsenal go kwanta wit Southampton for di Emirate stadium today. Di Gunners dey hope to extend dia lead for di Premier League table as dem continue dia title chase.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta say im dey "very confident" say im Premier League leaders go return to winning ways wen dem host Southampton on Friday.

Di Gunners, wey troway two-goal lead to draw each of dia past two games, dey four points clear from Manchester City.

"Wetin we dey play for na sometin incredible," Arteta tok. "Di club neva fight for dis position for a very long time.

"E dey our hands now. We want to do am."

Arsenal fit extend dia lead over City to seven points if dem win Southampton, Pep Guardiola side still get two games wey dem neva play wen dem go host di Gunners for Etihad Stadium next Wednesday.

Di back-to-back draws against Liverpool and West Ham, plus Manchester City run of six successive league wins, mean say Arsenal no go fit afford to drop more points.

"I dey very confident," Arteta continue to tok. "Twists and turns na part of anytin you do, especially for football.

"Whatever di aim or di target be, e no go go in a linear progression. You need to know and prepare for am.

"Maybe we dey too comfortable at some stage wit (West Ham) game. I no need to coach dem because dem tok am straight away.

"Dem know, e dey dia system, e dey dia gut and we get to show am."

Team News

Arteta no sure weda Oleksandr Zinchenko, wey dey treat groin issue go dey available for di match on Friday.

William Saliba still dey sidelined sake of back injury wey Arteta agree say di wound don take time to heal and no be wetin dem expect.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny no dey play since.

For Southampton, Ainsley Maitland-Niles no dey qualified to play against im parent club but Mislav Orsic don come back afta im recover from hip problem.

Che Adams, Mohammed Salisu and Juan Larios still get injury, while dis game fit dey too early for Tino Livramento.

Di Saints dey bottom of di table currently, four points from safety.

Match Facts

Head-to-head

Arsenal dey unbeaten for 27 top-flight home matches against Southampton (W19, D8), one less dan dia longest run against a particular opponent (ongoing versus Fulham since 1949).

Saints don win just two of 45 league fixtures away to di Gunners (D15, L28), victories at Highbury in 1968 and 1987.

Arsenal

Di Gunners don win 11 of dia past 12 home league games versus teams wey dey start, wey dey bottom of di table, dem only drop points for one goalless draw against Burnley for January 2022.

Mikel Arteta side dey hope to win dia fifth consecutive top-flight home match. Dia only league defeat for di Emirates Stadium dis season na dia 3-1 loss to Manchester City for February.

Gabriel Martinelli total of 14 Premier League goals dey one short of di record by one Brazilian inside one season, set by Liverpool player Roberto Firmino for 2017-18.

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko dey one short of 100 Premier League appearances. Zinchenko go become di first Ukrainian to reach di milestone.

Southampton

Di Saints don only get three points from dia 15 Premier League games dis season versus teams wey currently dey di top half of di table (D3, L12), though e include one 1-1 draw wit Arsenal for di reverse fixture.

Dem don lose dia six most recent top-flight matches away to sides wey dey start on top of di table, wit dia last such victory wey happun for Liverpool for September 2013.

Saints neva win any match for six league games (D2, L4) dem neva get clean sheet in each of dia last five matches.

Theo Walcott fit become di first player to make 150 Premier League appearances for di Emirates Stadium, di majority wen im dey play for Arsenal between 2006 and 2018.

James Ward-Prowse get nine goals for all competitions dis season and im dey hope to reach double figures for back to back campaigns, na 11 goals im score last season.

Chris Sutton Prediction

Arsenal go still dey bite dia fingers afta dem troway dia two-goals lead for dia draw wit West Ham last weekend. Na dis kain result dey make doubts creep in wen you be player.

I remember wen I win di title wit Blackburn for 1995, we lose 3-2 at home to Manchester City in April, for di game wey we lead two times. We dey very young dat time, as Arsenal dey now, and e pain us. We go over di line for di end, but di City defeat na probably di first time we begin to feel nervous.

Na wetin fit dey happun to Arsenal now. Dia players go don dey feel sick as dem dey enta di dressing room for London Stadium at full-time last Sunday and dropping points like dat na very different feeling to wen you draw afta trailing 2-0.

Arsenal dey go Etihad Stadium on Wednesday so dis na a must-win game for dem to get back on track. E go dey unthinkable for dem to drop points against di bottom side - if dem drop points, I tink say di title don go be dat.

And na must-win for Southampton, too, and dia situation mean say dem no go fit dey happy wit one point no mata who dem dey play wit.