Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi don die

Wia dis foto come from, @MurphyAfolabi Wetin we call dis foto, Nollywood actor Murphy Afolobi

20 minutes wey don pass

One Nollywood actor wey dey popular for Yoruba feem industry Murphy Afolabi don die at di age of 49.

Di Chairman of di Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan confam im death give BBC Yoruba.

Oga Amusan wey pipo sabi as Baba Latin say im just receive di news and neva sabi di cause of im death plus oda details.

Murphy Afolabi death dey come just about one week afta e celebrate im 49th birthday.

On im Instagram page on im birthday e pray and ask God for wisdom and knowledge to do im will and to live a righteous life.

E also add say; “Shout out to all wey no dey feel okay recently, but dey get up every day and no gree quit. Stay strong.”

Plenty of Yoruba actors don begin send condolence messages on dia social media handles to confam di death of Murphy Afolabi.

Popular Nigerian actor Odunlade Ademola, Saidi Balogun, Biola Adebayo, Tunde Ola Yususf among odas dey among dos wey express shock on im death and pray for di family.

Fans and colleagues don also send tributes to di late actor.

Who be Murphy Afolabi

Wia dis foto come from, @MurphyAfolabi