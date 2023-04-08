How police re-arrest convicted "Facebook rapist" afta e escape from prison for almost one year

41 minutes wey don pass

Police authorities for South Africa don confam di re-arrest of di kontri most wanted criminal, Thabo Bester wey escape from prison for almost one year.

Thabo Bester wey pipo sabi as “Facebook rapist” na convicted rapist wey bin dey use social media lure im victims.

E escape prison afta e fake im own death for May 2022.

Thabo Bester bin dey serve life sentence for di murder of one model wen e escape from prison afta e burn im cell room. Authorities discover one body from di cell wey don burn, wey make am look like say e kill himself.

However, di Minister of Police, Bheki Cele and di Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola for South Africa inside statement confam say dem don arrest di prison escapee wit im accomplice, Dr Nandipha Maguduma along Mozambican national for Tanzania on Friday night.

Also for one press conference on Friday, authorities tell tori pipo say dem arrest Bester wit im girlfriend plus a third suspect, wey dem don identify as Dr Nandipha Maguduma.

"We don confam wit all di relevant authorities for Tanzania, wey include di National Commissioner of Police for Tanzania and Interpol, say dem don begin process di fugitives." Di authorities tok

Dem say dem go send official delegation wey go comprise of senior officials from di police, justice and correctional services go Tanzania on Sunday to extradite dem back to South Africa.

Thabo Bester dey convicted for 2012 for di rape and murder of im model girlfriend Nomfundo Tyhulu. One year earlier, court find am guilty of raping and robbing two oda women.

For May, report tok say e die for im cell afta e set himself on fire for di Mangaung Correctional Centre for di city of Bloemfontein.

“We discover am about 03:35 dis [Tuesday] morning, for im burnt cell, we see am on di floor," Mr Nxumalo tok, according to public broadcaster SABC.

However, local media start to raise doubts about Bester death late last year.

For March, police open new murder investigation afta further tests reveal say di pesin wey die for di fire no be Bester - and say di unidentified pesin bin die from blunt-force trauma to di head before di arson.

Singabakho Nxumalo bin tok say dem dey investigate di to determine di cause of death and whether di fire for im cell bin start deliberately.

Prison authorities bin chop serious accuse afta oga Bester escape from prison for May last year.

Employees of di British-owned security company G4S, wey dey run di prison chop accuse say dem help am escape.

On 26 March 2023, di National Commissioner of di South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola bin order di prioritisation of investigations into di Mangaung prison escape case.

Dem appoint detectives from di Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) plus di Organised Crime Investigations (OCI) units for di Free State and Gauteng provinces to work round di clock on di investigation.

Authorities also dey torchlight di case of murder following di outcome of di DNA analysis wey confam say di body dem see no be Thabo Bester.

Thano Best previously bin dey guilty of raping and robbing two aspiring models wey e lure on Facebook.

Many reported sightings of Thabo Bester don dey ova di past year, aincluding some claims say dem see am dey do grocery shopping for one affluent suburb of Johannesburg, and dey live for inside one rented mansion for there.