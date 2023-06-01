Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor and three term senator wey become Nigeria first lady

Author, Kareemot Salami

Role, Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin

22 minutes wey don pass

Di position of first lady for Nigeria na one wey dey respected wella sake of di important role wey anybodi wey be wife of president dey play for society.

Oluremi Tinubu, di woman wey currently dey hold di position na one powerful woman and ogbonge politician herself..

Di name Oluremi Tinubu already dey popular inside di kontri.

Dis na sake of say Mrs Tinubu don already occupy one ogbonge political position inside di kontri.

She be Nigeria Senator wey represent di Lagos Central constituency for di red Chamber of di National Assembly three times.

After e gbab im certificate of return as president-elect, Bola Tinubu bin tok say im wife no dey return to di senate - she no participate for di election too.

“To my lovely wife, Oluremi Tinubu, you di senators no expect her back, she dey go to be my housewife and di First Lady,” Tinubu tok.

About Oluremi Tinubu

Dem born Oluremi Tinubu for 21 September 1960.

Di Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) ordained Pastor na from Ogun State.

Di 62-year-old graduate of di den University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife), Mrs Tinubu no be new comer for first lady affairs.

She bin serve as di first lady of Lagos State wen her husband, Bola Tinubu be govnor from 1999 to 2007.

She represent Lagos Central Senatorial District for di Nigerian National Assembly from 2011 to 2023.

She be member of di All Progressives Congress (APC) political party.

Senatorial position

Senator Tinubu enter di red chamber as senator for 2011.

Her election bin dey challenged for di Legislative House Election Petition Tribunal – dem later clear am for 2012.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu na one of six women out of more dan 100 senators wey dey elected for di 8th assembly for 2015.

Di women be, Stella Oduah ,Uche Ekwunife, Fatimat Raji Rasaki, Rose Okoji Oko, Binta Garba and Oluremi Tinubu herself.

For di 2019 general elections, she be retain her senatorial seat to represent Lagos Central, to make am her third tenure for office.

For 2016, e bin get one gbas-gbos wey shele between senator Oluremi Tinubu and her colleague Senator Dino Melaye during one senate close-door session.

Di issue den make Senator Tinubu to request ogbonge security from di Inspector General of Police over alleged threat of assault.

For Wednesday 29 January, 2020 di former Lagos first lady and senator wey dey represent Lagos Central Senatorial District for di National Assembly, bin call for establishment of state police.

She say na way to tackle di rising spate of insecurity inside di kontri.

Na during one plenary for di floor of di upper legislative chamber she bin make di call.

She bin say, “If we really wan tackle our insecurity correctly, make we look state police. I believe in you – Senate President – to do am dis time.

“I don see wetin insecurity don do to Nigerians and di vulnerable group in particular women and pikins.

“State policing: if we wan go dia, make we allow states wey don ready”, she bin tok.

Also for March 2021, Senator Tinubu propose one bill to reform di Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to make am better.

Philantrophy

Wen Mrs Tinubu be first lady of Lagos State, she bin establish one Foundation to help develop young pipo.

New Era Foundation as dem name am na project wey di first Lady dedicate to create centers for "all round development of young pipo and promote public awareness on environmental health and community service."

Oluremi Tinubu wey be di president of New Era Foundation bin tok say di idea come wen her husband dey exile during di pro-democracy struggle wey try end military rule dat time.

Di Senator say “I bin dey my husband side during di struggle for one painful and prolonged exile wey take im toll on our family”.

“Na dis time wey di seed of di idea for one foundation to inspire, encourage and build di youths, particularly di disadvantaged ones, start to grow for my mind,” She tok for her statement about di foundation.

Plenti young pipo don benefit from her programme.

Family

President Bola Tinubu and family during im inauguration for office

Senator Oluremi Tinubu marriage to president Bola Tinubu dey blessed wit pikins.

She also be di step mother to di president older pikins.

She be Christian and ordained pastor of di Redeemed Christian Church of God.