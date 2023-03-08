Ghana military explain why dem invade Ashaiman community, flog residents, arrest 184 people

Wia dis foto come from, Kofi Asiedu/Twitter

33 minutes wey don pass

De military for Ghana pick up 184 residents from Ashaiman, a suburb in Accra over de murder of one 22 year old soldier.

Dem find de body of de late Trooper Imoro Sheriff on Saturday with stab wounds inside pool of blood.

Unknown assailants stab and kill de young soldier wey ask permission from de military to visit en parents in de community where he grow up.

Armed military personnel on Tuesday, storm de community, subject residents to violence attacks, break into homes, openly flog residents.

De attacks raise concerns among some Ghanaians who accuse dem of unlawful behavior.

But inside statement, de Ghana Armed Forces say dem get sanction for de operation for de Military High Command to fish out suspects wey go help resolve de murder case.

“GAF wan state categorically say de military operation, get sanction from de Military High Command, NO be to avenge de killing of de soldier but rather to fish out de perpetrators of deheinous crime,” Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quarshie talk inside statement.

Military swoop no target innocent civilians

De Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) say de 184 suspects dem pick up from Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku dey between de ages of 21 and 47.

During de course of de swoop, de personnel seize 29 slabs and 57 mini slabs of suspected Indian hemp, amnesia den other forms of de narcotics.

After dia arrest, de military hand dem over to de Military Police for investigation.

‘I chop plenty beatings from de military’

Wia dis foto come from, YEN/INSTAGRAM

Residents wey encounter de military say dem chop plenty beatings wey leave dem in severe pains.

De soldiers wey enter de community break down some doors, pick up residents, make some lay inside muddy ground while dem dey chop beatings.

“Dem break my door wey I come out from de room, After I come out dem march me to join some other people who dey sit inside mud wey dem start dey flog we,” one resident talk.

Another resident talk BBC Pidgin say she dey inside self imposed curfew sake of she dey fear.

“Since dawn wey I hear say military dey beat people, I never step out go work. I dey sell close to de community where dem kill de soldier” Rose talk.

“I dey wait if dem finish de matter before I go try see if I go open my business” she add.

De military say dem no target innocent civilians, since dia operation target criminal hideouts and crime prone areas.

But dem admit say some innocent people suffer distress sake of dem dey around de criminal hideouts where de operation dey happen.

Ghana Armed Forces dey urge de public to support dem wit information to weed out criminals in de community.

Around 2017, similar killing of soldier for Denkyira-Obuasi who dem lynch and video break hearts of Ghanaians.

De military exercise restraint in that matter, allowing de police and courts to deliver justice.