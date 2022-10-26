Mama of two-month-old baby wey dem cut im hand afta im papa allegedly break am tok how e happun

26 October 2022, 05:48 WAT New Informate 15 minutes wey don pass

Mama of di two months old baby wey im papa allegedly use hanger beat am make e lose im right hand dey cry for justice for her pikin.

She and di baby dey admission dey receive treatment for di paediatrics ward of di Federal Medical Centre, Owerri after doctors amputate di baby right arm to save im life.

Na on evening of Friday 21 October 2022 di incident happen. Di Mama say she leave di baby with im papa go piss wen di baby begin cry.

"Di sharp cry of di baby make me rush come back come back and I see di papa dey use hanger dey flog di baby say im cry dey disturb am and di baby come wound for im right hand.

Di papa come use rubber band tie di baby hand say make I no worry say na small pikin, di hand go soon heal."

Wetin we call dis foto, By di time dem reach hospital, di hand don begin rotten, dey smell so doctors say dem gats amputate am to save di baby life

She say di papa allegedly lock she and di baby inside dia house and collect her phone from her and threaten her not to tell dia neighbours.

But afta two days wey she dey locked inside di house, she manage escape afta di papa comot and she show di neighbours wetin happun and dem help her with transport wey she take rush di baby go hospital.

‘Di baby hand don dey smell dey rotten by di time dem reach hospital’

Wetin we call dis foto, Di papa allegedly beat di two month old baby becos e dey cry too much

Di mama say she go three hospitals wey reject her as dem say dem no fit handle di case, come refer her to Federal Medical Centre FMC Owerri.

Dr. Chiedozie Mbalewe, Orthopedic Surgeon with FMC Owerri explain to BBC Pidgin say wen dem assess di baby hand, dem see say di hand don begin smell amd rotten from di wound wey im get as a result of di beating.

So in order to save di pikin life so dat di infection no go enta di blood stream of di pikin, seeing dat di hand don change colour and don begin rotten, dem gatz to amputate di baby hand from di shoulder.

"We see say di baby hand don rotten as blood no dey flow, di hand no dey move and di hand come dey black one kain.

We look am see say we no fit save di hand, we no fit do anytin about am and if we leave am, di germs wey dey di hand becos e don dey smell, di germs fit enta di baby blood cause anoda kasala, so we come tok to di mama say see wetin dey happen so e go better make we comot di hand before di germs come enter di rest of di baby bodi."

Dr. Mbalewe say afta dem cut di right arm comot, di baby dey respond well to treatment and now dem dey take care of di amputation wound and see how dem go discharge dem but dem dey work with di social welfare department of di hospital to see how tins go dey well with di young mama and pikin.

For di mama, she say she don know her pikin papa for four years and dem dey live togeda wen she born di baby boy but she no expect say e go behave like dat to beat dia two months old pikin or say her baby go lose im hand.