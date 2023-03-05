Daily waka dey prevent one in 10 early deaths - study tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

You no need to be runner or play sports to feel di benefits of exercise, just beta waka for a day dey good enough according to UK analysis.

Dem find say if evri bodi do like 11 minutes daily activity, one in 10 premature deaths go dey prevented.

But most pipo no dey do di shikini 150 minutes of exercise recommended per week.

But to do some type of exercise beta pass not do anything at all, na wetin researchers from di University of Cambridge tok.

Di NHS recommend say make evri one do 150-300 minutes of physical activities wey go raise heart rate per week or 75-150 minutes of ogbonge activities per week, di one wey go make pesin breathe hard.

Di research team check hundreds of previous studies on di benefits of physical activities and conclude say, even to do half of di recommended amount fit prevent one in 20 cases of cardiovascular disease and nearly one in 30 cases of cancer.

Di total na 75 minutes per week or 11 minutes per day, ride bike, waka fast, hiking, dancing or playing tennis.

Dr Soren Brage wey lead di research, say "you suppose feel yourself moving, feel your heart dey beat fast, but e no necessary make you feel out of breath".

To do dat amount dey enough to reduce di risk of heart dsease and stroke by 17% and cancer by 7%, di findings show.

Regular exercise reduce body fat and blood pressure as e dey improve fitness, sleep and heart health as time go on.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di beneftits of exercise get greater benefit for some kain cancer, like head and neck, gastric, leukaemia and blood cancers, but lower for lung, liver, endometrial, colon and breast cancers.

Not evri one find am easy to do di exercise wey NHS recommend. Two out of three pipo say dem dey do less dan di 2.5 hours of moderate exercise and less dan one in 10 manage more dan five hours per week.

Dr Brage, "if you be pesin wey find di idea of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity hard, our findings na good news".

"If you see say you fit do 75 minutes a week, den you fit raise am small-small till you reach di full recommended amount".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di analysis wey dey di British Journal of Sports Medicine, look at research from bifor about di benefits of exercise for nearly 100 large studies and nearly 200 peer-reviewed articles to get overview of di evidence.

Dem calculate say, if evri one for di studies do at least 150 minutes exercise per week, di full amount, then around one in six rarly deaths go dey prevented.

Di researchers say all you need na just to change some habits, thats all.

For instance, dem advice to try dey waka or cycle to work or to di shops instead of using motor or dey active by playing with your pikin or grandpikin.

Getting activities wey you enjoy for your weekly routine na di best wat ro increase di amount of physical activity you dey tdo, na wetin dem tok.