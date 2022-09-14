NANS protesters demand make dem call off Asuu strike kia-kia permanently

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters for di Ibadan tollgate on Wednesday

Di weather dey hot and pipo dey try make dia go work or dey follow di expressway go dia destination.

Di area na di Lagos-Ibadan expressway wey be one of di busiest roads for Nigeria as e dey lead pipo enta di commercial city of Lagos, or connect to oda parts of di southwest of Nigeria.

But na somtin make plenti pipo gada for one part of di road; di Ibadan toll gate – na sake of say students don dey house for up to seven months sake of sake di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) go on strike afta dem no reach agreement wit di Nigeria goment on some tins wey dem suppose settle on.

Di students be part of di National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and dis na di second day dem don dey protest as dem block parts of Lagos-Ibadan express – dia demand dey simple: make dem call off di strike and make dem sack di minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu plus di minister of labour, Dr. Chris Ngige.

Na so dem dey chant: "All we are saying, end ASUU strike” as dem carry megaphone and placards.

Dia activity for di road lead to plenti traffic.

Wetin we call dis foto, T﻿raffic buildup wey di protest cause

Di Vice-President (External Affairs) of NANS Mr. Akinteye Babatunde tell tori pipo say e dey unfortunate say di administration of President Muhammadu Buhari don decide say dem no go go take di education of di leaders of tomorrow serious as dem gree find common ground wit di academic union.

Di Deputy Senate president of di association, Comrade Segun Ekudina tok say students decide say dem go block major federal roads since e be like say di federal goment no too send wetin dey occur.

Meanwhile, di goment don react to di protests as dem say di action of blocking parts of di Lagos-Ibadan expressway dey “violate” Nigeria law.

Na so di minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, express im feeling on di mata for di State House afta di weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting wey President Muhammadu Buhari bin lead for di Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According oga Fashola, di Constitution of Nigeria (as dem amend am) recognise and protect citizen right to do public protests but e no empower any Nigerian to “inflict pain and inconvenience on oda pipo.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola say di protesters dey violate di kontri law.

Di issues wey dey prolong di ASUU strike

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use dia di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) platform to take pay dia salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test UTAS don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

Ova di last few month both ASUU and di federal goment don meet up some times for di ministry of Labour and Productivity to iron out di issues and find solution.

For 2009, di goment agree wit ASUU say dem go review dia condition of service evri five years .

Di condition of service include di salaries and allowances of di lecturers dem.

Anoda tin wey dem don chook eye on top na di review of di payment system.

Di Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa bin tell tori pipo say di UTAS fail integrity test and say dem dey wait for ASUU to upgrade dia payment system and send am back to dem.

But bin tok say till day ASUU neva return di upgraded version to dem to consider and certify weda e dey okay.

A﻿suu vs FG

Di National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) chook eye inside di case wey Nigeria goment file against Asuu sake of di strike.

Di goment bin approach di court to order di striking lecturers to call off dia strike. D﻿i court don adjourn di hearing to 16 September, 2022.

For letter wey dem address to di chief registrar of di National Industrial Court of Nigeria, wit date 8 September, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, ask di court to give di issue quick hearing make dem bring di dispute to end. Di summons bin wan make di National Industrial Court to among oda determine tins like: