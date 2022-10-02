B﻿BNaija eviction show live updates

Wia dis foto come from, BBN

2 October 2022, 18:52 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

Big Brother don reduce di number of housemates from six to four.

Na Daniella first comot on di final day of di eviction show. Di 22-year-old native of Cross River State, south-south Nigeria say she dey happy wit her experience for di BBNaija house.

Chichi, wey her real name na Chinenyenwa Okoebor also comot - "I dey bring fire. Una neva ready," she tok afta her eviction.

Di next set of pipo to comot for BBNaija house na Adekunle and Bella leaving Phyna and Bryann as di top two housemates.

Di season 7 of di Big Brother Naija reality TV show go end on Sunday.

Di show dem tag ‘Level Up’ bin start on 23 and 24 July, 2022 wit 24 housemates wey dem camp for different houses - Level 1 and Level 2 houses.

Afta 70 days for di house na only six pipo make am to di final.

Di six finalists na Phyna, Bryan, Bella, Adekunle, Daniella and Chichi.

Di winner go chop di grand prize of 100 million naira.

BBNaija finalists

Phyna

Wia dis foto come from, BBN Wetin we call dis foto, Phyna

Phyna wey her real name na Ijeoma Josephine Otabor na actress from Edo State, south-south Nigeria.

She be first class graduate of Engineering from Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State.

Phyna say she dey also dey do hype-woman for clubs.

Bryann

Wia dis foto come from, BBN Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Bryann

Twenty-two-year-old Brian Chkuwuebuka Chiji aka Bryann na singer and songwriter.

Bella

Wia dis foto come from, BBN Wetin we call dis foto, B﻿ella

Bella na 25-year-old University of Lagos graduate and content creator.

Chichi

Wia dis foto come from, BBN Wetin we call dis foto, C﻿hichi

Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor na 22-year-old na exotic dancer by night and chef by day.

She come from Edo State, south-south Nigeria.

Adekunle

Wia dis foto come from, BBN Wetin we call dis foto, A﻿dekunle

Adekunle Tobilola Olopade na 27-year-old digital marketing consultant from Lagos.

D﻿aniella

Wia dis foto come from, BBN Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Daniella

Daniella na 22-year-old native of Cross River State, south-south Nigeria. She be poet and spoken word artist.

Her fans dey known as Dynamites.