Wetin Ghana IGP tok for public hearing over leaked tape wey dey plot im removal

Wia dis foto come from, Reality images

9 minutes wey don pass

Di inspector general of police for Ghana, Dr George Akuffo Dampare don appear before seven-member parliamentary committee wia dey probe one leaked audio tape.

For di tape, three senior officers dey allege plot together wit one politician from di governing new patriotic party (NPP) to remove di IGP.

One officer also tok say if dem no remove di IGP, di NPP no go fit win elections in 2024.

So far di four witnesses don appear before di committee.

On Tuesday, di committee invite di IGP say make im come respond to di allegations di officers make against am.

Dr Dampare tok how di matter pain am say im own colleague officers go do dis kind tin.

“Na painful tin dem do, very painful. Say dem go do dis to an innocent man wia just dey do im professional job as a police man.”

As e dey tok di matter, na so tears wan comot im eyes.

Im voice break, wia e dey shake.

E get why im lawyer wey dey sit by di side sabi rub hand for di IGP im back say make e calm down.

Las las afta di emotional moment, di IGP don return to im normal sef wia e continue dey respond to di questions from di committee members.

IGP deny recording di tape

Two of di witnesses, COP George Alex Mensah and superintendent George Asare tok for dia testimonies last week say di IGP dey behind di recording.

But di IGP tok di committee say di tori be lie.

“I no play any role for di recording of di tape.”

Im add say di committee for pursue di accusers make dem provide evidence for dia claim.

Wia dis foto come from, Reality images Wetin we call dis foto, IGP in a handshake with superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi, one of di witnesses

One witness COP Alex Mensah gist di committee say “di current IGP be di worst for di kontri’s history.”

Im tok say di IGP no dey run di police service well, wia e also dey do a one-man show.

But di IGP explain for di committee say wetin COP Mensah tok be “unfounded den unfortunate.”

“I sabi say COP Mensah wan tok say I be di best wia e get slip of tongue. Sake of di records dey for everyone to see di reforms we dey make for police service,” di IGP tok.

Dampare add say “I dey run di service wit all my regional commanders. We dey work as a team, I never dey take any decision without di input of di oda commanders.”

'I no dey go opposition leader im house'

COP Alex Mensah tok di committee say di IGP den NDC flagbearer John Mahama dey chat because im want make di opposition leader maintain am as IGP if dem win elections.

Dr Dampare also deny di claim.

“I no dey gist wit di opposition leader, wia I no go im house. I be professional police who dey do im job.”

Im also tok say e no get any contract or business wit di former NPP chairman Bugri Naabu as e tok di committee last week.

Wia dis foto come from, Reality images Wetin we call dis foto, IGP in an embrace wit superintendent George Asare, one of im accusers

IGP say im forgive di accusers

During di public hearing, di IGP go hug di three officers wey dey allege plot im removal.

Pictures of di way Dampare shake and hug COP Mensah, Superintendent Asare den Superintendent Gyebi don go viral.

Some pipo say na PR gimmick by di IGP odas say na genuine gesture.

Social media pipo dey salute di IGP say despite wetin di officers tok about am for di leaked tape den as dem appear for di committee, e still show dem love.

One top TV presenter Israel Laryea write for facebook say “di images of di IGP reaching out to hug dem despite tins dem tok for di committee be remarkable.”

Israel tok say “ibi power move for psychological warfare.”

University professor Ransford Gyampo tok say “di ability to diffuse tension wit pipo wey dey wan see your downfall no dey come cheap.”

Oda pipo like King Norbert write “say pesin go get enough space for heart to accommodate pipo wey dislike you be mark of true leader.”

Di IGP tok say e greet im accusers sake of im no dey hold anytin against dem.

“Dem be my brothers. I forgive dem for di lies dem tok for di committee sake of dem wan cover dia shame.”

Di IGP say e dem go continue dia work to ensure peace and security for di kontri.

Di committee dey continue dia sittings.

Dem go hear all di witnesses together wit di IGP again in-camera.