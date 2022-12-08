Peru and oda kontries wey get female president

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

11 minutes wey don pass

On Wednesday Peru swear in Dina Boluarte as dia first female president.

Madam Boluarte wey be former vice president take her oath of office afta di impeachment of ex- president Pedro Castillo.

Dem impeach Castillo afta im try to dissolve parliament.

Earlier, Oga Castillo bin wan replace Congress wit "exceptional emergency goment".

But lawmakers ignore am, na for emergency meeting dem impeach am. Dem detain am and accuse am of rebellion.

Reports for local media say im bin dey go Mexico embassy for di capital wia im chop arrest.

Na afta wetin happun to Oga Castillo, Madam Boluarte, wey be 60 years take become president of her kontri.

She say she go govern until July 2026, dat na di time wey Oga Castillo presidency go end.

She tok afta di oath of office, she call for political peace to overcome di wahala wey her kontri dey go through.

"Wetin I ask for na space, time to rescue di kontri," she tok.

Madam Boluarte don join a list of women wey be president, we go torchlight dem for dis story.

Tanzania president Samia Suluhu Hassan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan

President Samia Suluhu Hassan na di current President of Tanzania.

She become president for her kontri for March 2021 afta di death of President John Magufuli.

Before then she act as vice president.

Na for 2015 dem elect Madam Samia Suhulu Hassan as Oga Magufuli running mate and again for 2020.

She dey expected to serve out di remainder of im five-year term.

Ethiopia president Sahle-Work Zewde

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Madam Sahle-Work Zewde na Ethiopia first female president.

For October 2018, Parliament elect Sahle-Work Zewde as Ethiopia first female president.

Madam Sahle-Work, na experienced diplomat, wey promise to work to make gender equality a reality for her swearing-in for di largely ceremonial post.

She bin take office a week afta Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed bin appoint im cabinet wey half di post go to women.

Barbados president Sandra Mason

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sandra Mason become di first president of Barbados for November 2021

Outgoing Governor-General Sandra Mason, na di last representative of British Crown.

She become di first president of Barbados for November 2021.

Parliament bin choose her di previous month. Even though dem don decide to become a republic for 2020, Barbados go still remain a member of di Commonwealth.

She be di first woman to serve as judge for di Barbados Court of Appeals.

Slovakia president Zuzana Caputova

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Opposition candidate Zuzana Caputova beat di goment Maros Sefcovic for di second round of di March 2019 presidential election, wit 58% of di vote.

She be lawyer and long-standing anti-corruption campaigner, she dey known for a decade-long fight against one poisonous landfill for her hometown of Pezinok. Madam Caputova bin dey moved to stand for president during protests ova di murder of one journalist Jan Kuciak, wey bin dey investigate links between politicians and organised crime wen dem bin shoot and kill am along wit im fiancée for February 2018.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, She become president for 2016

Tsai Ing-wen become Taiwan first female president wen dem elect her for January 2016.

Madam Tsai political message always dey around di importance of Taiwanese identity, and she promise say democracy go dey di heart of the island future relations wit China.

Nepal president Bidhya Devi Bhandari

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, She be Nepal first woman president

Na 2015 dem elect Bidhya Devi Bhandari as Nepal first woman president for one parliamentary vote for October 2015.

Before she become president she hold di position of deputy leader of di Maoist Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML) and she be former defence minister.

She be campaigner for women rights and widow of late communist leader Madan Kumar Bhandari.

Di post of president dey mainly ceremonial.

Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Wia dis foto come from, GREEK PRESIDENCY

Na Parliament elect Katerina Sakellaropoulou for January 2020, and then she enta office for March.

She be Greece first female head of state.

Before den, na she be di president of di Council of State, di kontri highest administrative court.

Greece presidency dey largely ceremonial, as executive power dey for di hand of di prime minister.

Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili

Wia dis foto come from, EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Wetin we call dis foto, Salome Zourabichvili assume di largely ceremonial post for December 2018

Salome Zourabichvili first become popular for 2004, wen President Mikheil Saakashvili appoint her as foreign minister.

She bin previously serve as ambassador to France, wia dem born her, she be di daughter of Georgian emigres and she work for French diplomatic service, before she obtain Georgian citizenship.

But she soon turn against di president, she accuse am of being a "dictator", although she remain independent of di Georgian Dream party wey defeat Oga Saakashvili for di 2012 elections.

Georgian Dream don reduce di presidency to a ceremonial post, and all future presidents dey expected to dey selected by electoral college, not di public.

Madam Zourabichvili bin for di post as an independent candidate for 2018, with di backing of Georgian Dream, she beat pro-Saakashvili opposition challenger Grigol Vashadze for di run-off. She dey due to serve a six-year term.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani

Wia dis foto come from, ARMEND NIMANI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

For April 2021, parliament choose Speaker Vjosa Osmani as president to serve a five-year term.