Zamfara suspend Emir wey give chieftaincy title to kidnapping leader

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

11 minutes wey don pass

Goment of di northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara don suspend one emir

Dis na afta e appoint one notorious kidnapping gang leader as traditional ruler for im domot.

Im appoint di gang leader, Adamu Aliero ‘Yankuzo as di Chief of di Fulani community (Sarkin Fulani) for ‘Yandoton Daji area

Tori be say dis na part of one peace deal wit armed gangs afta dem agree to lay down dia arms.

But skeptics say armed criminal gangs wey dey behind di wanton killings and kidnappings for ransom for di region no honor similar agreements.

Witnesses tell di BBC say di turbanning ceremony happun on Saturday evening and many goment officials attend and hundreds of suspected bandits come on motorbikes wit no arms.

Many Nigerians don express shock, surprise and anger afta di appointment.

Some pipo say dis one don cast shadow on di fight of di authorities against di armed gangs.

Sake of dis outrage and backlash, di Zamfara state goment now don suspend di emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto, wey allegedly turban di kidnapping leader and im also dissociate imself from di appointment.

Wetin goment tok

For inside statement on Sunday night, di Secretary to di state goment Kabiru Balarabe Sardauna say dem don set up committee to investigate.

Di committee go investigate di ‘’circumstances wey lead to di action of di emir.’’

But dem no tok categorically tok wetin go fate to di kidnapping leader new chieftaincy title.

Belief be say di gang wey Adamu Aliero dey lead na im dey behind a number of kidnappings and deadly attacks plus one wey dem kill more than than fifty in 2020 for neighbouring Katsina state.