UK police charge Diezani Alison-Madueke wit bribery

22 August 2023, 14:37 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

UK police don same former Opec president and former Nigeria oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke wit bribery offences.

Police say dem suspect say she collect bribe in exchange for giving multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

Alison-Madueke wey dey 63 year, bin be one of di main di main pipo for President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan goment.

She bin serve im minister for petroleum from 2010 to 2015.

She bin also act as president of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

"We suspect say Diezani Alison-Madueke abuse her power for Nigeria and say she bin collect financial reward for giving multi-million-pound contracts," Andy Kelly, Head of National Crime Agency (NCA) International Corruption Unit, tok.

"Dis charges na major achievement for thorough and complicated international investigation."

NCA say Alison-Madueke chop accuse sake of she benefit from at least 100,000 pounds as cash, correct motor dem wit special drivers, flights inside private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and use of many property dem for London.

Di charges wey dem sama against her bin also give details of financial rewards wey bin include furniture, renovation work and staff for di properties, payment of private school fees and gifts from very very expensive designer shops like Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton, NCA tok.

Since she leave office na so she don dey face orishirishi corruption case but she continue to deny di accuse.

British police say now she dey live for St John’s Wood, one big pipo area for west London, and she go show for Westminster Magistrates Court on October 2.

Diezani many court case ontop corruption charges

On 24 January 2022, Federal High Court, Abuja, Nigeria order di arrest of di former Minister of Petroleum Resources, sake of corruption charges wey dey hang for her head.

Dis na di second arrest wey dey di former minister head, wey bin japa go hide for UK since she leave office for 2015.

On 4 December 2018, one judge for High Court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Valentine Ashi (wey don die now), bin order corruption police Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Police Force, States Security Service (SSS), and all oda security agencies make dem arrest her within 72 hours.

Dem later move di mata go Federal High Court for Abuja wia EFCC file 13 different case of money laundering against her wit hope say UK go return her to Nigeria.

On 24 July 2020, Ijeoma Ojukwu, judge of Federal High Court, Abuja, give order make Diezani show for court ansa di case wey dey her head.

Diezani no send di court at all and again court bin no get any confam say she di order reach her hand.

Di process to make any Nigeria to return come face any court case- wey dem dey call extradition – dey di hand of di Office of di Attorney-General of di Federation (AGF).

As EFCC still dey struggle wit AGF, e still go back to court for fresh warrant of arrest from di new judge wey dey handle di case.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of Federal High Court, Abuja, wey take over from Madam Ojukwu, sama fresh warrant of arrest against di former minister.