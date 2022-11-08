Wetin world leaders discuss for COP27

4 hours wey don pass

Di war for Ukraine na reason to act faster to tackle climate change, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tok am for UN climate summit COP27.

"Climate and energy security go hand-in-hand," im tok am for im first international appearance since e take office.

Leaders from 120 kontris meet for Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt to discuss next steps to curb climate change.

Key topics na compensation and support for di most-affected kontris.

"Putin abhorrent war for Ukraine and rising energy prices across di world no be reason to go slow on climate change. Dem be reason to act faster," Oga Sunak tok.

"We fit leave our children greener planet and a more prosperous future [...]Room for hope really dey," e add am.

For some plenti speeches, leaders ask rich kontris make dem stay di course to stop further climate change, even as war dey shake Ukraine and global financial problems dey.

Nations for di front line of climate change lay out the stark impacts of higher temperatures, drought, and floods on people and the environment.

"We dey on di highway to climate hell wit our foot on di accelerator," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tell di summit.

Even di former US vice-president and environmentalist Al Gore echoe di stark warning as im tok say nations must "stop dey subside di culture of death" of fossil fuels.

For one energetic speech French President Emmanuel Macron beg world leaders to deliver climate justice.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also dey for Egypt and tok say make kontris no "go weak and wobbly" on climate action.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also tok say to switch to renewable energy na "one security policy imperative", while Italy new prime minister Giorgia Meloni say her kontri remain "strongly committed" to im climate goals.

US President Joe Biden go land di summit on Friday, while John Kerry, im special envoy for di climate, don already dey in attendance.

Though Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg dey staying away from di summit, afta she accuse di UN of "green-washing", many other youth activists dey for Sharm el-Sheikh.

Dem tok am throughout di day di fact say di summit dey happun for Africa, one continent wey dey extremely vulnerable to climate change, dey repeated through di day.

Kenyan President William Ruto tok time is of di essence: "Further delay go make us busy spectators as calamity wipes out lives and livelihoods."

Up to 700 million pipo for Africa go dey displaced due to lack of water by 2030, im explain am.

On Tuesday di leaders of a number of other developing kontris wey dey particularly vulnerable to di impact of climate change go give speeches.

Dem include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, wia recent flood kill over 1,700 pipo, and Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, wey go tok speak on behalf of di Alliance of Small Island States.

COP27 open on Sunday wit one warning from di UN say our planet dey "send one distress signal".

One report wey di UN World Meteorological Organization release show say di past eight years dey on track to be di warmest on record.

For last year summit for Glasgow a number of pledges agreed say:

to "phase down" di use of coal - one of di most polluting fossil fuels

to stop deforestation by 2030

to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030

to submit new climate action plans to the UN